Eurotech Announces ReliaGATE 10-12 Compact Multi-Service IoT Gateway and ReliaCELL Cellular Adapter

 
 
Listed Under

AMARO, Italy - May 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Eurotech (http://www.eurotech.com), a long-time leading provider of embedded systems and a global leader in Internet of Things (IoT) enablement, announced today two new products that provide pre-certified 4G/LTE cellular connectivity: the ReliaGATE 10-12, which further extends the ReliaGATE Multi-service IoT Gateway family for industrial applications, and the latest models of its ReliaCELL rugged USB cellular adapter, now supporting LTE Category 4 transmission speeds, that greatly accelerate IoT deployments.

ReliaGATE 10-12

Based on the highly successful ReliaGATE 10-11, the ReliaGATE 10-12 is a compact multi-service IoT gateway forindustrial-grade IoT applications such as servitization of remote capital assets, data collection, telemetry, energy monitoring, brownfield connectivity, and remote maintenance of field devices.

The product is powered by a Texas Instruments AM3352 ARM Cortex A8 processor and features 1GB RAM, 4GB eMMC, and a MicroSD slot for storage.  A robust set of I/Os are provided, including (2x) Ethernet, (2x) Digital I/O, (2x) USB, and (2X) IEEE RS-232/485.  GPS with Dead Reckoning and optional odometer/direction input are also available for mobile applications.  Embedded connectivity options include Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n), BLE, and AT&T pre-certified LTE Category 1 variants for both US and EU markets, with more carrier and country certifications to come after product release.

As with all Eurotech IoT gateways, ReliaGATE 10-12 is powered by Everyware Software Framework (ESF), a commercial, enterprise-ready edition of Eclipse Kura, the open source Java/OSGi middleware for IoT gateways. Distributed and supported by Eurotech, ESF adds advanced security, diagnostics, provisioning, remote access and full integration with Everyware Cloud (EC), Eurotech's IoT integration platform.

ReliaCELL for LTE

Eurotech's ReliaCELL, a family of highly ruggedized, IP67 rated, modular USB Cellular Adapters for mobile and industrial IoT applications, now supports LTE Category 4 transmission rates.  Variants for both the US (Verizon pre-certified) and EU markets are available, with more carrier and country certifications to be added after product release.  ReliaCELL eases the migration of any device with a USB interface, including Eurotech's ReliaGATE multi-service gateways, by providing a modular, quickly interchangeable modem that can be readily upgraded as new cellular bands and technologies become available, thus providing the fastest Time-to-Market and investment protection over extended life cycles.

"The new ReliaGATE 10-12 and ReliaCELL LTE models demonstrate Eurotech's commitment to our industry-leading IoT portfolio," said Marco Carrer, Eurotech's Chief Technical Officer. "They deliver robust functionality, scalability, and flexibility in both I/O capabilities and connectivity options, including the latest 4G IoT capabilities, for the most demanding and geographically diverse IoT deployments."

Both the ReliaGATE 10-12 and ReliaCELL LTE models will be available in 3Q 2017.

About Eurotech

Eurotech (ETH:IM) is a global company that designs, creates and delivers full Internet of Things solutions, including services, software and hardware to leading systems integrators and enterprises large and small. With Eurotech s solutions in place, clients have access to the latest open source and standardized software stacks, flexible and rugged multi-service gateways and sophisticated sensors to bring actionable data from the field into business operations. Working with world-class ecosystem partners, Eurotech delivers on the promise of the Internet of Things either from end to end, or with best in class building blocks, including device and data management, connectivity and communication platform, intelligent edge devices and smart objects following business models that fit today's business world. Learn more about Eurotech at www.eurotech.com.
