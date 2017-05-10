News By Tag
Eurotech Announces ReliaGATE 10-12 Compact Multi-Service IoT Gateway and ReliaCELL Cellular Adapter
ReliaGATE 10-12
Based on the highly successful ReliaGATE 10-11, the ReliaGATE 10-12 is a compact multi-service IoT gateway forindustrial-
The product is powered by a Texas Instruments AM3352 ARM Cortex A8 processor and features 1GB RAM, 4GB eMMC, and a MicroSD slot for storage. A robust set of I/Os are provided, including (2x) Ethernet, (2x) Digital I/O, (2x) USB, and (2X) IEEE RS-232/485. GPS with Dead Reckoning and optional odometer/direction input are also available for mobile applications. Embedded connectivity options include Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n), BLE, and AT&T pre-certified LTE Category 1 variants for both US and EU markets, with more carrier and country certifications to come after product release.
As with all Eurotech IoT gateways, ReliaGATE 10-12 is powered by Everyware Software Framework (ESF), a commercial, enterprise-ready edition of Eclipse Kura, the open source Java/OSGi middleware for IoT gateways. Distributed and supported by Eurotech, ESF adds advanced security, diagnostics, provisioning, remote access and full integration with Everyware Cloud (EC), Eurotech's IoT integration platform.
ReliaCELL for LTE
Eurotech's ReliaCELL, a family of highly ruggedized, IP67 rated, modular USB Cellular Adapters for mobile and industrial IoT applications, now supports LTE Category 4 transmission rates. Variants for both the US (Verizon pre-certified)
"The new ReliaGATE 10-12 and ReliaCELL LTE models demonstrate Eurotech's commitment to our industry-leading IoT portfolio," said Marco Carrer, Eurotech's Chief Technical Officer. "They deliver robust functionality, scalability, and flexibility in both I/O capabilities and connectivity options, including the latest 4G IoT capabilities, for the most demanding and geographically diverse IoT deployments."
Both the ReliaGATE 10-12 and ReliaCELL LTE models will be available in 3Q 2017.
About Eurotech
Eurotech (ETH:IM) is a global company that designs, creates and delivers full Internet of Things solutions, including services, software and hardware to leading systems integrators and enterprises large and small. With Eurotech s solutions in place, clients have access to the latest open source and standardized software stacks, flexible and rugged multi-service gateways and sophisticated sensors to bring actionable data from the field into business operations. Working with world-class ecosystem partners, Eurotech delivers on the promise of the Internet of Things either from end to end, or with best in class building blocks, including device and data management, connectivity and communication platform, intelligent edge devices and smart objects following business models that fit today's business world. Learn more about Eurotech at www.eurotech.com.
