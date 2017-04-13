News By Tag
* Intel
* Embedded
* Iot
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Eurotech Launches New Designs Featuring 2nd Generation Intel Xeon Phi and Intel Atom E39XX
Eurotech Continues to Lead Innovation in Embedded and High-Performance Computing
Intel Atom E39xx (Apollo Lake)
The new E39xx boards and modules will be available both in standard form factors (COM Express Type 10) and in the enhanced Eurotech Catalyst small form factor. The new products target industrial and rugged applications, where extended temperature, conformal coating, extended lifecycle are essential features. Backward compatible with modules based on previous Intel Atom generations, the new E39xx CPU boards enable product updates without requiring internal redesigns.
Professional Services are also available for the new boards, including BIOS personalization, carrier board design, system development and production. Deep module customization and feature changes are also available.
The new E39xx products are Everyware Software Framework (ESF) (https://www.eurotech.com/
More details on Eurotech products based on the Intel Atom E39xx (Apollo Lake) will be available during Q2 2017.
Intel Xeon Phi (Knights Landing F)
The Eurotech Aurora Tigon v4 (http://www.eurotech.com/
Among the unique features of Eurotech Aurora Tigon, the direct liquid cooling system delivers precision and ultra-efficient cooling to all components, greatly improving reliability and dramatically cutting operational costs when compared to traditional HVAC cooling.
More information on Eurotech Aurora Tigon v4 is available on Eurotech web site.
"By introducing these new products, Eurotech shown once more the breadth of our vision, which spans from low power boards, up to the most extreme performance, both in the field and in the datacenter."
About Eurotech
Eurotech (ETH:IM) is a global company that designs, creates and delivers full Internet of Things solutions, including services, software and hardware to leading systems integrators and enterprises large and small. With Eurotech s solutions in place, clients have access to the latest open source and standardized software stacks, flexible and rugged multi-service gateways and sophisticated sensors to bring actionable data from the field into business operations. Working with world-class ecosystem partners, Eurotech delivers on the promise of the Internet of Things either from end to end, or with best in class building blocks, including device and data management, connectivity and communication platform, intelligent edge devices and smart objects following business models that fit today's business world. Learn more about Eurotech at www.eurotech.com.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse