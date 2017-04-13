 
News By Tag
* Intel
* Embedded
* Iot
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Amaro
  Udine
  Italy
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
19181716151413


Eurotech Launches New Designs Featuring 2nd Generation Intel Xeon Phi and Intel Atom E39XX

Eurotech Continues to Lead Innovation in Embedded and High-Performance Computing
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Intel
* Embedded
* Iot

Industry:
* Technology

Location:
* Amaro - Udine - Italy

Subject:
* Products

AMARO, Italy - April 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Eurotech (http://www.eurotech.com), a long-time leading provider of embedded and high performance computingsystems (HPC), announces the two new designs that further expand its portfolio of Intel-based products.

Intel Atom E39xx (Apollo Lake)

The new E39xx boards and modules will be available both in standard form factors (COM Express Type 10) and in the enhanced Eurotech Catalyst small form factor. The new products target industrial and rugged applications, where extended temperature, conformal coating, extended lifecycle are essential features. Backward compatible with modules based on previous Intel Atom generations, the new E39xx CPU boards enable product updates without requiring internal redesigns.

Professional Services are also available for the new boards, including BIOS personalization, carrier board design, system development and production. Deep module customization and feature changes are also available.

The new E39xx products are Everyware Software Framework (ESF) (https://www.eurotech.com/en/products/software+services/ev...) ready, a commercial, enterprise-ready edition of Eclipse Kura, the open source Java/ OSGi middleware for IoT gateways. Distributed and supported by Eurotech, ESF adds advanced security, diagnostics, provisioning, remote access and full integration with Everyware Cloud (EC) (https://www.eurotech.com/en/products/software+services/ev...), Eurotech's IoT integration platform (separately available).

More details on Eurotech products based on the Intel Atom E39xx (Apollo Lake) will be available during Q2 2017.

Intel Xeon Phi (Knights Landing F)

The Eurotech Aurora Tigon v4 (http://www.eurotech.com/en/hpc/Aurora%20Tigon%20v4) is the flagship product of the Eurotech hybrid HPC systems line and its new model adds support for the second generation Intel Xeon Phi Processor to the configuration options. With up to 72 cores (288 threads) per CPU the Xeon Phi brings new levels of performance in the datacentre: the Tigon is one of the most powerful and power efficient supercomputers on the market, featuring up to 18.432 CPU cores and 256 Nvidia Kepler GPUs at less than 100KW per rack.

Among the unique features of Eurotech Aurora Tigon, the direct liquid cooling system delivers precision and ultra-efficient cooling to all components, greatly improving reliability and dramatically cutting operational costs when compared to traditional HVAC cooling.

More information on Eurotech Aurora Tigon v4 is available on Eurotech web site.

"By introducing these new products, Eurotech shown once more the breadth of our vision, which spans from low power boards, up to the most extreme performance, both in the field and in the datacenter." said Giuseppe Surace, Eurotech's Chief Product and Marketing Officer. "Our product portfolio is shaped by the needs of our customers, whose applications range from highly connected and rugged IoT devices up to massive parallel calculators that often provide the backbone for a multitude of services."

About Eurotech

Eurotech (ETH:IM) is a global company that designs, creates and delivers full Internet of Things solutions, including services, software and hardware to leading systems integrators and enterprises large and small. With Eurotech s solutions in place, clients have access to the latest open source and standardized software stacks, flexible and rugged multi-service gateways and sophisticated sensors to bring actionable data from the field into business operations. Working with world-class ecosystem partners, Eurotech delivers on the promise of the Internet of Things either from end to end, or with best in class building blocks, including device and data management, connectivity and communication platform, intelligent edge devices and smart objects following business models that fit today's business world. Learn more about Eurotech at www.eurotech.com.
End
Source:
Email:***@eurotech.com Email Verified
Tags:Intel, Embedded, Iot
Industry:Technology
Location:Amaro - Udine - Italy
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Eurotech News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share