News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Eurotech's ESF Version 5.0 sets a new milestone in simplifying the implementation of IoT solutions
ESF 5.0 introduces several new features that simplify the connectivity to industrial devices and to IoT cloud services. Users can now specify complex data collection, routing, storage, aggregation and transformation patterns by simply wiring nodes together from a palette of available components.
With the new release, the support for additional industrial protocols such as Modbus or OPC-UA can be leveraged by graphically wiring components that encapsulate the configuration parameters and can be reused across different applications. Additional industrial protocol packages can be downloaded from the Eclipse IoT Kura Marketplace and Eurotech's ESF web page.
The task of specifying how industrial devices communicate with gateways or the cloud has also been greatly simplified by the introduction of a new digital model of a device, which describes its communication channels and provides programmatic access.
In line with its "open" strategy and interoperability, ESF 5.0 now provides connectivity with several IoT cloud providers, including Microsoft Azure IoT Hub, Amazon AWS IoT, and Eclipse Kapua.
Simultaneously with ESF 5.0, Eurotech is also releasing the new 4.2 version of Everyware Cloud (EC) (http://www.eurotech.com/
ESF 5.0 and Everyware Cloud 4.2 are available for preview at the Red Hat Summit (Boston, May 2-4) and will be available for download in early May at www.eurotech.com/
"ESF 5.0 raises the standard for simplicity and interoperability in the implementation of industrial IoT solutions. Connecting devices leveraging different industrial protocols and defining complex edge computing logic has never been so simple" said Franco Potepan, Director of Eurotech Software Products Management, "The added flexibility of connecting with different IoT cloud providers makes ESF a powerful framework for open and integrated Industry 4.0 applications"
About Eurotech
Eurotech (ETH:IM) is a global company that designs, creates and delivers full Internet of Things solutions, including services, software and hardware to leading systems integrators and enterprises large and small. With Eurotech s solutions in place, clients have access to the latest open source and standardized software stacks, flexible and rugged multi-service gateways and sophisticated sensors to bring actionable data from the field into business operations. Working with world-class ecosystem partners, Eurotech delivers on the promise of the Internet of Things either from end to end, or with best in class building blocks, including device and data management, connectivity and communication platform, intelligent edge devices and smart objects following business models that fit today's business world. Learn more about Eurotech at www.eurotech.com.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse