AAEON Technology Europe BV Announces Collaboration with Eurotech to Power IIoT Gateways

 
 
AMARO, Italy - March 3, 2018 - PRLog -- AAEON Technology Europe BV and Eurotech today announced a partnership to integrate Eurotech's ESF (Everyware Software Framework) (https://www.eurotech.com/en/products/software+services/everyware+software+framework) device and data management platform with AAEON IIoT gateways.  The integration will allow customers to fully leverage IoT-integrated services to simplify and scale their Industry 4.0 deployments.

AAEON Europe solutions are focused on bringing artificial intelligence to the edge through a broad range of industrial IoT edge gateways.  The gateways enable customers to gather data from both new and legacy layers, offering superior computational power that makes decentralized analysis and the advanced elaboration of data easier.

Eurotech's ESF raises the standard for simplicity and interoperability in the implementation of industrial IoT solutions (https://www.eurotech.com/en/quickviews/iot/iot+industry+40)while enabling provisioning, advanced security, remote access, and diagnostics monitoring. ESF supports ready-to-use field protocols (including Modbus, OPC-UA, S7), MQTT connectivity, and a web-based visual data flow programming to acquire data from the field, process it at the edge, and publish it to IoT cloud platforms (https://www.eurotech.com/en/products/software+services/ev...). The flexibility of connecting with different IoT cloud providers makes ESF a powerful framework for open and integrated Industry 4.0 applications.

"Our partnership with Eurotech enables our IIoT edge solutions to work for any kind of Industry 4.0 application, either retrofit or a new implementation," said Marco Barbato, Product Director, AAEON Europe. "ESF allows our IIoT gateways to seamlessly connect the things level with the IT level regardless of the fieldbus or data protocol in usage, over a monitored and secure transport layer. ESF is a complete and secure edge framework for the industry."

"This partnership with AEEON Europe once again stresses the importance of adding to the IoT and IIoT ecosystem," said Giuseppe Surace, Chief Product & Marketing Officer, Eurotech Group. "Using a common software framework at the edge allows customers to preserve their investment over time. The availability of ESF on AAEON Europe's Industry 4.0 gateways will simplify projects for our customers."

About Eurotech

Eurotech (ETH:IM) is a global company that designs, creates and delivers full Internet of Things solutions, including services, software and hardware to leading systems integrators and enterprises large and small. With Eurotech s solutions in place, clients have access to the latest open source and standardized software stacks, flexible and rugged multi-service gateways and sophisticated sensors to bring actionable data from the field into business operations. Working with world-class ecosystem partners, Eurotech delivers on the promise of the Internet of Things either from end to end, or with best in class building blocks, including device and fsbdt data management, connectivity and communication platform, intelligent edge devices and smart objects following business models that fit today's business world. Learn more about Eurotech at www.eurotech.com.

About AAEON Europe

Established in 1992, AAEON are a leading designer and manufacturer of professional, intelligent IoT solutions. Committed to innovative engineering, AAEON provide reliable and high quality computing platforms, including industrial motherboards and systems, industrial displays, rugged tablets, embedded controllers, network appliances, and related accessories. In addition to integrated solutions. AAEON also provide the services and tooling for premier OEM/ODM and system integrators, worldwide. Being an Associate Member of the Intel® Internet of Things Solutions Alliance, AAEON offer customized end-to-end services from initial product conceptualization and board product development to mass manufacturing and after-sales service programs. AAEON hold a GSA government contract (#GS 35F-0470Y) serving Federal, State & Local government sectors.

Visit www.aaeon.com and www.industrialgateways.eu to browse AAEON expansive line of products and services.

Note to reporters, editors, and writers: AAEON is written in ALL CAPS.
