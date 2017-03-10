News By Tag
OrecX Wins TMC Cloud Computing Excellence Award 2016
Oreka CR (Cloud Recording) was recognized by Cloud Computing Magazine for innovation in cloud computing technology
"Recognizing leaders in the advancement of cloud computing, TMC is proud to announce Oreka CR (Cloud Recording) as a recipient of the sixth Annual Cloud Computing Excellence Award," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "OrecX is being honored for leveraging cloud computing in its efforts to bring new, differentiated offerings to market."
"We are honored to receive this award. Oreka CR is an attractive and secure option for our customers, channels and partner ecosystem to extend the power of OrecX's world class recording platform in a public or private cloud environment,"
For more information on Oreka CR (or for a complimentary 30 day trial), please visit http://www.orecx.com/
About OrecX LLC
North American-based OrecX's award-winning call recording software is powered by an open, scalable and extensible design that meets the diverse requirements of call centers, VoIP communication providers, large enterprises, and small business at a fraction of the cost and complexity of proprietary closed-end solutions. OrecX's open recording architecture promotes enhancements with third party voice analytics and workforce optimization solutions, further extending the value of the software for partners and clients. OrecX is the primary developer and sponsor of the Oreka GPL open source call recording project hosted on Sourceforge, with more than 170,000 unique downloads and millions of users in over 190 countries. Among others, OrecX's software has received accolades from Linux World – Best New Use of Open Source, TMC Labs – Innovation Award and Contact Center Technology Award, Unified Communications and Customer Interaction Solutions – Product of the Year, and Insights Success – Top 50 Most Valuable Tech Companies.
