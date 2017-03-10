 
News By Tag
* Cloud Recording
* Cloud Computing
* Open Source
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Computers
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Chicago
  Illinois
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
16151413121110


OrecX Wins TMC Cloud Computing Excellence Award 2016

Oreka CR (Cloud Recording) was recognized by Cloud Computing Magazine for innovation in cloud computing technology
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Cloud Recording
Cloud Computing
Open Source

Industry:
Computers

Location:
Chicago - Illinois - US

CHICAGO - March 16, 2017 - PRLog -- OrecX, the world leader of open source call recording applications for call centers, enterprises and communication service providers, today announced it has been awarded the 2016 TMC Cloud Computing Excellence Award for its Oreka CR (Cloud Recording) software, which is the only call recording software featuring OWASP Level 2 web application security.

"Recognizing leaders in the advancement of cloud computing, TMC is proud to announce Oreka CR (Cloud Recording) as a recipient of the sixth Annual Cloud Computing Excellence Award," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "OrecX is being honored for leveraging cloud computing in its efforts to bring new, differentiated offerings to market."

"We are honored to receive this award. Oreka CR is an attractive and secure option for our customers, channels and partner ecosystem to extend the power of OrecX's world class recording platform in a public or private cloud environment," said Steve Kaiser, CEO of OrecX.

For more information on Oreka CR (or for a complimentary 30 day trial), please visit http://www.orecx.com/cloud-recording/.

About OrecX LLC

North American-based OrecX's award-winning call recording software is powered by an open, scalable and extensible design that meets the diverse requirements of call centers, VoIP communication providers, large enterprises, and small business at a fraction of the cost and complexity of proprietary closed-end solutions. OrecX's open recording architecture promotes enhancements with third party voice analytics and workforce optimization solutions, further extending the value of the software for partners and clients. OrecX is the primary developer and sponsor of the Oreka GPL open source call recording project hosted on Sourceforge, with more than 170,000 unique downloads and millions of users in over 190 countries. Among others, OrecX's software has received accolades from Linux World – Best New Use of Open Source, TMC Labs – Innovation Award and Contact Center Technology Award, Unified Communications and Customer Interaction Solutions – Product of the Year, and Insights Success – Top 50 Most Valuable Tech Companies.
End
Source:
Email:***@orecx.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
OrecX PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 16, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share