mQOL to present observational study interim results at International Myeloma Society meeting

mQOL is focused on improving quality of life through its text-based Remote Therapeutic Monitoring (RTM) platform
By: mQOL
"The ability to closely monitor patients with multiple myeloma in real time offers the potential to significantly enhance quality of life while improving overall survival outcomes. mQOL establishes an important advancement in embedding patient-reported symptom and quality-of-life (QoL) tracking into the standard of care for multiple myeloma management,"
The abstract presents interim results from a prospective observational study MQ-mQOL-001. Enrollment included 58 multiple myeloma patients from a single cancer center in three cohorts: Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma (NDMM), Relapsed / Refractory Multiple Myeloma (RRMM) and Maintenance Therapy (Maint), with the study occurring March 27 - May 12, 2025. Study completion occurred in August 2025.
This proof-of-concept study demonstrated that mQOL's HIPAA-compliant text-based platform significantly improved symptom and quality of life tracking in multiple myeloma patients, with nearly 90% patient completion rate and identification of hundreds of potentially actionable clinical events.
"The high number of potential actionable events flagged identifies clinically significant problems that clinicians can immediately address," said Dr. James Berenson, President & Medical Director of the Berenson Cancer Center and principal investigator of the mQOL-sponsored study.
mQOL transforms cancer care through continuous patient insights, placing QoL at the core of care. With a fast, simple patient setup, and no apps to download, mQOL helps address a significant gap in real-time patient monitoring between clinical visits. By frequently capturing data directly from patients, mQOL helps identify key trends and supports critical clinical insights that may otherwise be missed.
"When patients are empowered to share their symptoms and quality of life in real time, care becomes not just more effective, it becomes more human," said mQOL Founder and CEO Frank Pezzullo. "You can't measure what you don't track."
Full data analysis can be found on the mQOL website at mqol.com/IMS2025
About mQOL
Based in San Jose, California, mQOL is the world's first HIPAA-compliant text to patient platform providing simple, proactive SMS-based check-ins for medication adherence, symptoms and quality-of-life data to provide actionable data to care teams. mQOL is redefining how patient reported outcome data is captured by bridging the communication gap between patient and healthcare provider. mQOL's proprietary platform gathers data in a manner that is both patient-centric and physician-focused. We envision a world where mQOL ensures that every individual's quality of life is understood and optimized resulting in improved outcomes for patients. Learn more at mqol.com (http://www.mqol.com/
Media Contact
Diandra Weldon | NINICO Communications
diandra@ninico.com
