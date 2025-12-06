News By Tag
In partnership with Berenson Cancer Center, mQOL presents feasibility study results at ASH meeting
mQOL focuses on improving quality of life through a text-based Remote Therapeutic Monitoring platform
By: mQOL
"Although this study focused on myeloma, the benefit is universal across all diseases," said mQOL Founder and CEO Frank Pezzullo. "This study shows that patients are eager to share what they are experiencing day to day when the process is effortless. Every patient deserves a simple, frictionless way to communicate what they are feeling, and every physician deserves timely insight to intervene earlier and more effectively. With mQOL, a quick SMS is all it takes to document symptoms, side effects, emotional well-being, and how treatments are affecting their lives in real time."
This study demonstrated that simplicity is the key to consistent patient participation and exemplified Myeloma patients' interest in sharing their experiences as long as it is easy for them to do so. Aside from understanding themselves, patients want to help those diagnosed in the future.
"With patient engagement reaching 85 percent using the mQOL platform in our study, we now have the opportunity to get a more accurate view of what the myeloma patient experience is," said Dr. James Berenson, President & Medical Director of the Berenson Cancer Center. "Importantly, this new text-messaging PRO also allows clinical problems to be addressed much more quickly which we believe will improve their outcomes."
mQOL transforms cancer care through continuous patient insights, placing QoL at the core of care. With a fast, simple patient setup, and no apps to download, mQOL helps address a significant gap in real-time patient monitoring between clinical visits. By frequently capturing data directly from patients, mQOL helps identify key trends and supports critical clinical insights that may otherwise be missed. Development is already underway on predictive tools that can identify toxicity risk, provide notifications about concerning trends, and support earlier intervention.
About mQOL
Based in San Jose, California, mQOL is the world's first HIPAA-compliant text to patient platform providing simple, proactive SMS-based check-ins for medication adherence, symptoms and quality-of-life data to provide actionable data to care teams. mQOL is redefining how patient reported outcome data is captured by bridging the communication gap between patient and healthcare provider. mQOL's proprietary platform gathers data in a manner that is both patient-centric and physician-focused. We envision a world where mQOL ensures that every individual's quality of life is understood and optimized resulting in improved outcomes for patients. Learn more at mqol.com (http://www.mqol.com/
Media Contact
NINICO | Diandra Weldon
diandra@ninico.com
