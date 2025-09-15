 
The Most Anticipated Gala of the Year- JEM Fab Fashions Winter Wonderland

A night of fashions, faith and celebration set to inspire and empower Southwest Florida.
By:
 
FORT MYERS, Fla. - Sept. 19, 2025 - PRLog -- Fort Myers, FL December 6, 2025, Every two years, the magic returns. This December, the lights will shine brighter, the runway will sparkle, and the city of Fort Myers will transform into a place of dreams, couture, and celebration. JEM Fab Fashions proudly presents The Winter Wonderland Gala, a red-carpet event that goes far beyond fashion, it's a movement of faith, empowerment, and unity.

This year's gala will be held at The Commons, 2633 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Fort Myers, FL, with doors opening at 6:00 PM.

Guests will walk into a Winter Wonderland transformed with elegance and artistry, where every detail from the runway lights to the curated appetizers is designed to ignite the senses. At the heart of it all, visionary designer and CEO Ylondra Marrero will unveil her most daring and breathtaking women's couture collection yet pieces that are not just fashion, but declarations of power, faith, and confidence.

More Than a Fashion Show – A Global Message
The Winter Wonderland Gala is not just about couture; it is a stage to spread self-love and the message of God. Every detail of this night is designed to remind the world that we are all created with purpose, beauty, and power. It is a celebration of faith, unity, and transformation, calling hearts to embrace who they are and step boldly into who God has destined them to be.

What to Expect
A glamorous red-carpet entrance to kick off the evening in style.
Delicious appetizers to enjoy throughout the night
A special live performance by singer Vre

About Ylondra Marrero
Ylondra Marrero, a bold Latina entrepreneur, model, philanthropist, and visionary, was born in New York City and raised in Southwest Florida. As a single mother, she rose above life's challenges and built JEM Fab Fashions, a brand rooted in faith, self-love, and empowerment.

"My goal, as a fashionista and as a businesswoman of today, is to spread self-love and the message of God in everything I do. That is my legacy." – Ylondra Marrero

With her creative vision and faith-driven approach, Ylondra has become one of Southwest Florida's most influential creatives—uplifting hearts, redefining beauty, and using fashion as a platform to inspire change.

Tickets & Sponsorship
Previous galas have sold out in less than 24 hours, and this year will be no different. With only limited tickets available, guests are encouraged to secure their place early.

Sponsorship opportunities are also open, giving businesses a chance to place their brand in front of 100+ influential attendees while aligning with an event that celebrates fashion.

Purchase your tickets today at www.ticketleap.events/tickets/jemfabfashions/gala
or for sponsorship opportunities contact (239) 628-7722

Special thanks to our amazing sponsors whose support helped make this event possible.
Best Care Family & Wellness Center, Pony Express, Speedy Mobile Tire Shop, LH Photography, CRJ Enterprise, HeataVision,  Freestylez, Aveda Salon and Ella Empowerment.

Contact
Ylondra Marrero
***@jemfabfashions.com
