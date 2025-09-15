News By Tag
U.S. Rep. Troy Carter and Wright Enterprises' Jackie Wright Salute Damon Batiste & ORUN X Designers
Congressman Troy A. Carter Sr. of Louisiana and Jackie Wright from the San Francisco War Memorial Opera House Commend NOSACONN and ORUN X Designers for collaboration via the African prism.
New Orleans, LA / San Francisco, CA — A powerful salute to cultural diplomacy, creativity, and economic exchange was sounded this month as The Honorable Troy Carter, U.S. Representative (D-LA) and Wright Enterprises' Jackie Wright honored Damon J. Batiste, founder of NOSACONN (New Orleans South Africa Connection), and the international collective ORUN x Designers during New York Fashion Week.
U.S. Representative Troy Carter Salutes Damon Batiste & ORUN x Designers
Rep. Carter underscored the importance of cultural and commercial bridges across the African diaspora. His remarks praised Batiste and ORUN x Designers for "using art, fashion, and music not only as creative expression, but as economic engines that connect New Orleans, Africa, and the world."
"Culture is commerce," Rep. Carter declared. "Damon Batiste and NOSACONN exemplify how heritage and creativity can create jobs, open opportunities, and build sustainable economies across continents."
Damon Batiste & NOSACONN: From New Orleans to South Africa & Beyond
Founded in 1998, NOSACONN has produced international concerts, empowerment seminars, and youth mentorship programs, employing thousands and mentoring students in schools throughout New Orleans. Under Damon Batiste's leadership, the non-profit has been utilized to become an incubator for job creation, tourism, and economic sustainability. In 2025, NOSACONN expanded its vision by formally launching the New Orleans–South Africa Fashion Division in collaboration with ORUN x Designers.
Batiste stated: "This is more than fashion or music—it's about people, heritage, and future generations. We're building sustainable ties that celebrate Africa while creating opportunities here at home."
ORUN X Designers: African Innovation on the Global Stage
The ORUN x Designers platform, led by Habyba Thiero (Orun Studios), staged a two-day showcase blending immersive exhibitions, fireside chats, and fashion shows that highlighted African innovation and global influence. Featured designers included Loza Maléombho, Romzy, Paulin Bédou, Jamal Chleuh, Xander Pratt, Ibrahim Fernandez, and Delphine Diallo. The programming also featured the Côte d'Ivoire and Republic of Benin embassies.
Wright Enterprises Salute
Via a live Facebook broadcast from the San Francisco War Memorial Opera House, Jackie Wright of Wright Enterprises, based in San Francisco and Dallas, extended a salute to Damon Batiste and ORUN x Designers through her W.E. Community Spotlight media platform. Wright noted: "Within the African lens, this collaboration proves that art and commerce go hand in hand. Damon Batiste and ORUN x Designers remind us that when we connect the U.S. and Africa through creativity, we spark opportunities that uplift communities worldwide."
