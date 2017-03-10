 
ChefScape® and MindSet Solutions Create a Mobile Pop-Up Restaurant at Stone Tower Winery

Guests of Stone Tower Winery can now enjoy innovative, local cuisine paired with their stellar selection of Stone Tower wines!
 
 
Inside Stone Tower Winery
Inside Stone Tower Winery
 
LEESBURG, Va. - March 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Chefscape® and MindSet Solutions are hosting a mobile pop-up restaurant at Stone Tower Winery every Friday-Sunday. Each weekend brings a new menu created by one of ChefScape®'s member chefs. Previous weeks have featured Chef Taylor Lange with upscale BBQ, Chef Chris Edwards, formerly of Spain's el Bulli and the Salamander Resort, with his famous bacon deviled eggs and Chef Basir, of Chef On Wheels, with his French Beef Dumplings.

This mobile pop-up does more than provide Stone Tower guests with innovative cuisine to complement their wine, it also gives ChefScape®'s member chefs a chance to build a local following while running their own restaurant for an entire weekend. "Most of our member chefs dream of running their own show/shop" said ChefScape® co-founder, Bella Karakis and "this mobile pop-up restaurant gives them the unique opportunity to do that while creating their own menu for a sophisticated clientele."

Regarding the partnership with ChefScape®, Associate Brand Manager, Courtenay Jeffers of Stone Tower, commented, "We're thrilled to be able to offer this innovative concept to enhance our guests' experience; it's been a great fit and we look forward to welcoming a new chef and menu each week.

Chefscape®, is a shared commercial kitchen and event company based in Loudoun which provides food entrepreneurs with the space and services to bloom, blossom and grow their food businesses. Chefscape® also curates pop-up restaurants, partnering with unique venues to bring memorable experiences to its community. https://www.chefscapekitchen.com

Stone Tower Winery is situated on 306 acres atop Hogback Mountain, just south of Leesburg.  They are known for world-class facilities, breathtaking views, and award winning wines and currently have over 60 acres of French vinifera that include 12 different varietals..  http://www.StoneTowerWinery.com

MindSet Solutions is a growth and logistics management firm for the food service industry.  Its mission is to foster and develop great food service concepts between culinary artisans and food and beverage establishments. MindSetSol.com

For additional information on future menus, chefs and events lineups, please visit our Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages @Chefscape.

Click to Share