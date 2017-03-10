News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
ChefScape® and MindSet Solutions Create a Mobile Pop-Up Restaurant at Stone Tower Winery
Guests of Stone Tower Winery can now enjoy innovative, local cuisine paired with their stellar selection of Stone Tower wines!
This mobile pop-up does more than provide Stone Tower guests with innovative cuisine to complement their wine, it also gives ChefScape®'s member chefs a chance to build a local following while running their own restaurant for an entire weekend. "Most of our member chefs dream of running their own show/shop" said ChefScape® co-founder, Bella Karakis and "this mobile pop-up restaurant gives them the unique opportunity to do that while creating their own menu for a sophisticated clientele."
Regarding the partnership with ChefScape®, Associate Brand Manager, Courtenay Jeffers of Stone Tower, commented, "We're thrilled to be able to offer this innovative concept to enhance our guests' experience; it's been a great fit and we look forward to welcoming a new chef and menu each week.
Chefscape®, is a shared commercial kitchen and event company based in Loudoun which provides food entrepreneurs with the space and services to bloom, blossom and grow their food businesses. Chefscape® also curates pop-up restaurants, partnering with unique venues to bring memorable experiences to its community. https://www.chefscapekitchen.com
Stone Tower Winery is situated on 306 acres atop Hogback Mountain, just south of Leesburg. They are known for world-class facilities, breathtaking views, and award winning wines and currently have over 60 acres of French vinifera that include 12 different varietals.. http://www.StoneTowerWinery.com
MindSet Solutions is a growth and logistics management firm for the food service industry. Its mission is to foster and develop great food service concepts between culinary artisans and food and beverage establishments. MindSetSol.com
For additional information on future menus, chefs and events lineups, please visit our Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages @Chefscape.
End of Release
Contact
Robbie Batchelder
***@union3sixty5.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse