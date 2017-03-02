 
Loyalty Superstore Signs Multi-Faceted Agreement with Educational Non-Profit, 16 Things Kids Can Do

 
 
16 Things Kids Can Do
16 Things Kids Can Do
 
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. - March 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Loyalty Superstore and its Local Thanks subsidiary announced that it finalized agreements with 16 Things Kids Can Do (www.16thingskidscando.org) to power cash back fundraising internet malls for them and www.PlannedActsofKindness.org, another of their non-profit social responsibility outreach programs. Local Thanks will also build a small business marketing platform for www.MyESBN.com, which provides financial services and business outreach and education to help transform lives through strengthening communities.

Martin Berns, CEO of Loyalty Superstore and Local Thanks said "Our mission is twofold - to help raise donations for worthy non-profit organizations and to help small business grow and prosper in this tough economic climate. 16 Kids is a perfect fit for both of these goals. Kids are the future of our country and the world, and we are exceedingly proud to be associated with an organization that understand that value, and is actually doing something about to enhance it for everyone.

Planned Acts of Kindness Organization is taking a "pay it forward" position that will help people across all barriers to having a better life by performing a daily act of kindness and become eligible for \

The Entrepreneurs Small Business Network (MyESBN (http://www.myesbn.com/)) works to educate people and organizations on how to better fulfill their objectives by providing a network of multi-million, multi-billion dollar companies that have social responsible products and services that are individually matched to goals.

We will be working with 16 Kids, their associated schools, churches/temples, non-profits, agencies and businesses. Their ESBN provides custom benefit programs for employees, owners, contractors, spouses, children that cost the organization nothing to set-up or administer. Through their network, on the benefits side the organization provides alternative or supplemental plans to 401k, 403b, 457 retirement accounts that give people tax-free and penalty-free cash accumulation and distribution for retirement, buying a home, or funding college education, without their funds being subject to market risk. Other advantages are chronic care, long-term care coverage of up to $10,000 per month, supplement asset protection, and 100% tax-free disbursements at any age.

The many facets of the Kids Network blend to build a better world by offering benefits and rewards to charity and helping small businesses and consumers and our National Mall and Local Thanks platforms integrate perfectly."

Lyle Benjamin, Executive Director of 16 Things their affiliated companies, added, "Being able to save our customers and business clients money is one of the five steps to building a financial legacy, and the cash back National Mall and Local Thanks platforms serves both aspects perfectly. There are many worthy causes vying for funding to accomplish meaningful deeds. Our programs directly affect individuals and local neighborhood businesses. We support these community efforts and the Loyalty Superstore programs are perfect vehicles to help accomplish these objectives."

ABOUT 16 THINGS KIDS CAN DO / PLANNED ACTS OF KINDNESS / ENTREPRENEURS SMALL BUSINESS NETWORK

16 Things Kids Can Do (16ThingsKidsCanDo.Org) is a non-profit educational organization that works for the betterment of kids, people and the planet through a series of books, workshops, programs and activities all designed to help people lead happier, healthier and more successful lives.

Planned Acts of Kindness (PlannedActsOfKindness.Org) where each day people wake up and on their cell phones and computers there is a new activity they can do to benefit their community.  Our goal is to have millions of people around the world doing planned acts of kindness each day, and putting out a tremendous amount of positive energy into the world as members of the Karma Club.

National Kids Month:  Regardless of education or background, people need to be engaged and energized in core areas that affect their quality of life. Therefore, working in conjunction with other NPOs, Churches/Temples, Schools, Agencies and Businesses, each week in August will be devoted educating and transforming lives.

MyESBN:  (MyESBN.com) Regardless of education or income, everyone deserves the opportunity to live a happy, healthy and successful life. Unfortunately, as it stands now, the majority of us are going to have difficulties obtaining our goals. At the root of our problems are the institutions that work against us:  Our schools don't provide the "right" education for today's realities, and the companies we work for, our banks, Wall Street and the government -- all have the roles they play in the problems 99% of us encounter during our lives.

We provide Custom Benefit Plans through Schools, Churches/Temples, NPOs, Agencies and Businesses (they all have their own objectives as to why they let us in) to help individuals and families (i.e., owners, employees, contractors, spouses, children as well as the retired, veterans, and unemployed)

Please contact us through our web sites, support@16ThingsKidsCanDo.Org, or by calling Ellisen Wang at 212 213-0257.

ABOUT LOYALTY SUPERSTORE

LOCAL THANKS℠ is an operating company of Loyalty Superstore® (www.loyaltysuperstore.com). The Loyalty Superstore management team has over 20 years of experience in the incentive industry and in building rewards/rebates web based loyalty shopping mall platforms that showcase over 1200 national merchants. Our one of a kind white label technology allows clients to customize our National Mall® and LOCAL THANKS℠ platforms instantaneously with their own graphics, videos, text and information. The National Mall® is marketed to medium and large sized clients that utilize the platform as a customer acquisition, retention and loyalty value added benefit. The Malls include a link to local shopping through the company's LOCAL THANKS℠ platform. (http://merchant.localthanks.com

The company offers its LOCAL THANKS℠ platform) to local businesses, as a consumer outreach marketing program designed to bring existing customers back more often and attract new ones.

Martin Berns
***@loyaltysuperstore.com
