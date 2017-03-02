News By Tag
Loyalty Superstore Signs Multi-Faceted Agreement with Educational Non-Profit, 16 Things Kids Can Do
Martin Berns, CEO of Loyalty Superstore and Local Thanks said "Our mission is twofold - to help raise donations for worthy non-profit organizations and to help small business grow and prosper in this tough economic climate. 16 Kids is a perfect fit for both of these goals. Kids are the future of our country and the world, and we are exceedingly proud to be associated with an organization that understand that value, and is actually doing something about to enhance it for everyone.
Planned Acts of Kindness Organization is taking a "pay it forward" position that will help people across all barriers to having a better life by performing a daily act of kindness and become eligible for \
The Entrepreneurs Small Business Network (MyESBN (http://www.myesbn.com/
We will be working with 16 Kids, their associated schools, churches/temples, non-profits, agencies and businesses. Their ESBN provides custom benefit programs for employees, owners, contractors, spouses, children that cost the organization nothing to set-up or administer. Through their network, on the benefits side the organization provides alternative or supplemental plans to 401k, 403b, 457 retirement accounts that give people tax-free and penalty-free cash accumulation and distribution for retirement, buying a home, or funding college education, without their funds being subject to market risk. Other advantages are chronic care, long-term care coverage of up to $10,000 per month, supplement asset protection, and 100% tax-free disbursements at any age.
The many facets of the Kids Network blend to build a better world by offering benefits and rewards to charity and helping small businesses and consumers and our National Mall and Local Thanks platforms integrate perfectly."
Lyle Benjamin, Executive Director of 16 Things their affiliated companies, added, "Being able to save our customers and business clients money is one of the five steps to building a financial legacy, and the cash back National Mall and Local Thanks platforms serves both aspects perfectly. There are many worthy causes vying for funding to accomplish meaningful deeds. Our programs directly affect individuals and local neighborhood businesses. We support these community efforts and the Loyalty Superstore programs are perfect vehicles to help accomplish these objectives."
ABOUT 16 THINGS KIDS CAN DO / PLANNED ACTS OF KINDNESS / ENTREPRENEURS SMALL BUSINESS NETWORK
16 Things Kids Can Do (16ThingsKidsCanDo.Org) is a non-profit educational organization that works for the betterment of kids, people and the planet through a series of books, workshops, programs and activities all designed to help people lead happier, healthier and more successful lives.
Planned Acts of Kindness (PlannedActsOfKindness.Org)
National Kids Month: Regardless of education or background, people need to be engaged and energized in core areas that affect their quality of life. Therefore, working in conjunction with other NPOs, Churches/Temples, Schools, Agencies and Businesses, each week in August will be devoted educating and transforming lives.
MyESBN: (MyESBN.com)
We provide Custom Benefit Plans through Schools, Churches/Temples, NPOs, Agencies and Businesses (they all have their own objectives as to why they let us in) to help individuals and families (i.e., owners, employees, contractors, spouses, children as well as the retired, veterans, and unemployed)
Please contact us through our web sites, support@16ThingsKidsCanDo.Org, or by calling Ellisen Wang at 212 213-0257.
ABOUT LOYALTY SUPERSTORE
LOCAL THANKS℠ is an operating company of Loyalty Superstore® (www.loyaltysuperstore.com)
The company offers its LOCAL THANKS℠ platform) to local businesses, as a consumer outreach marketing program designed to bring existing customers back more often and attract new ones.
Contact
Martin Berns
***@loyaltysuperstore.com
