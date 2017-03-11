News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Local Thanks, Heartland Partner to Cross Market Services
"This is a wonderful opportunity for Local Thanks and Heartland to reach more small business merchants with solutions and services essential for success," said Martin Berns, Loyalty Superstore CEO.
Backed by a comprehensive breach warranty, Heartland Secure payment processing uses EMV, end-to-end encryption and tokenization to protect their customers' card data. Combined with flexible processing options, next-day funding, Interchange Plus pricing and 24/7 U.S.-based customer service, processing with Heartland offers confidence in the reliability and security of every transaction so you can focus on growing your business.
Heartland's cloud-based payroll solutions address business owners' needs in every stage of growth. Whether you are looking for a turnkey payroll service for your expanding employee base or offering a 401(k) for the first time, Heartland's full-service employee payroll services offer reliable solutions you can trust.
Local Thanks acts as a dynamic customer acquisition program for businesses designed to help small- to medium-sized local businesses attract new customers and keep existing customers coming back using a wide range of marketing and communications tools. The platform includes a one-stop package of direct-to-consumer marketing tools such as loyalty, web and mobile applications, couponing, text, email, cross marketing, social marketing and additional resources designed to increase sales, customer loyalty and profitability.
"More than 28 million small businesses in the U.S. and hundreds of millions around the world can benefit from this business-building, marketing platform," Berns said. "And they can have it all for about the cost of a cup of coffee a day. It's our goal to help as many businesses as possible."
"Heartland is dedicated to helping small businesses succeed, and the Local Thanks platform could be a tremendous asset to local entrepreneurs competing with larger regional and national chains," said Michael Hervis, Heartland division manager. "We look forward to introducing Local Thanks to merchants who could benefit from the solutions."
ABOUT LOYALTY SUPERSTORE
LOCAL THANKS℠ is an operating company of Loyalty Superstore® (http://corp.loyaltysuperstore.com). The Loyalty Superstore management team has over 20 years of experience in the incentive industry and in building rewards/rebates web based loyalty shopping mall platforms that showcase over 1200 national merchants. Our one of a kind white label technology allows clients to customize our National Mall® and LOCAL THANKS℠ platforms instantaneously with their own graphics, videos, text and information. The National Mall® is marketed to medium and large sized clients that utilize the platform as a customer acquisition, retention and loyalty value added benefit. The Malls include a link to local shopping through the company's LOCAL THANKS℠ platform.
Contact
561 994 0441
***@loyaltysuperstore.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse