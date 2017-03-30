News By Tag
"White Label" PASSIVE RESIDUAL INCOME PROGRAMS for Free….No Strings!
Corporations…
Here are the "White Label" programs you can have
You can choose any one of the following for Free….No Strings!
1) LOCAL THANKS… Merchant to Consumer outreach program featuring the latest in marketing and communication tools including a phone app, social media, text, email and a professional to do it all for you. Brings customers back more often and attract new ones for less than a cup of coffee a day. merchant.localthanks.com. This platform is perfect for small to medium merchants, businesses and professionals.
2) NATIONAL CASH BACK INTERNET MALL… featuring over 1200 National Merchants and over 100,000 Local Merchants offering up to 30% cash back and up to 60% discounts. Perfect Added Value Benefit and acquisition / retention platform with revenue sharing. This platform is perfect for any organization of company that wants to give their customers / member a value added loyalty program and incentive such as corporations, membership clubs, Multi-level marketing, charities and non-profits.
3) LOCAL THANKS RESELLER… simply refer this all-encompassing customer outreach platform to small businesses and local merchants and receive upfront and monthly revenue sharing for those who join. Adds an additional revenue stream to your business with no selling. This program is perfect for any organization or company that works with sell to medium merchants directly such as Card Processors, ISOs, POS equipment, Web Designers, Advertising Agencies Merchant Associations and Chambers of Commerce. In other words, individuals or company that would like to build substantial passive residual income.
Martin Berns, CEO of Loyalty Superstore and Local Thanks said "We have already reached our sales goals for Q1 and Q2 so we came to the conclusion that it was time to thank our markets for our success and give something back. We think that the best way to do that is to dedicate some of our time and effort to helping small merchants, non-profits and others build their revenue by offering our 3 platforms to them at no cost."
Mr. Berns added, "We have enjoyed working with both non-profits and a wide variety of for profit companies and organizations for many years. We have seen the good that they have done for charities, customers and employees but we know that we have only scratched the surface. Our goal is to expand on their good deeds and good work. The best way we could think of was to donate "a limited number" of our Cash Back Internet Malls and Local Thanks platforms to these type groups. It is totally free and there is no catch to this offer and size does not matter. Our only requirement is that the recipients are solid citizens."
This is a very limited time offer.
For more information email dan@loyaltysuperstore.com or call 561-994-0441
ABOUT LOYALTY SUPERSTORE
LOCAL THANKS℠ is an operating company of Loyalty Superstore® (http://corp.loyaltysuperstore.com). The Loyalty Superstore management team has over 20 years of experience in the incentive industry and in building rewards/rebates web based loyalty shopping mall platforms that showcase over 1200 national merchants. Our one of a kind white label technology allows clients to customize our National Mall® and LOCAL THANKS℠ platforms instantaneously with their own graphics, videos, text and information. The National Mall® is marketed to medium and large sized clients that utilize the platform as a customer acquisition, retention and loyalty value added benefit. The Malls include a link to local shopping through the company's LOCAL THANKS℠ platform. (http://merchant.localthanks.com)
The company offers its LOCAL THANKS℠ platform to local businesses, as a consumer outreach marketing program designed to bring existing customers back more often and attract new ones.
