Veteran Owned Businesses Are About To Get A Sales Boost
Together, Local Thanks, a Loyalty Superstore Company, and Veterans List have created a program that will allow the 130,000 businesses that are showcased on VeteransList.US the opportunity to affordably enjoy the business building and loyalty features normally reserved for larger merchants and service organizations.
Rick Yost, CEO of Veterans List, said "I love that the Loyalty Superstore's Local Thanks Platform allows small and medium sized business to engage with their clients just like large corporations, while still maintaining the small business feel and customer service."
Martin Berns, CEO of Loyalty Superstore and Local Thanks stated, "We are exceptionally pleased to be able to help veterans. They have given so much to this country and we are dedicated to helping them make their civilian businesses prosper. Accordingly we have developed a platform of communication and marketing tools that will help them reach old and new customers more often and generate additional customer visits and corresponding enhanced sales volume…for about the cost of a cup of coffee a day."
Loyalty Superstore offers its LOCAL THANKS℠ to local businesses, as a consumer outreach marketing program designed to bring existing customers back more often and attract new ones. The platform's business and consumer interfaces are all device responsive, and the platform includes a one stop package of direct-to-consumer marketing tools such as loyalty, web and mobile applications, couponing, text, email, cross marketing, social marketing and other additional tools designed to build business for small to medium size local merchants.
ABOUT VETERANSLIST.US
Veterans List LLC is a social benefit company (veteranslist.us). We assist businesses by providing information and guidance, connections, and money saving services that literally put money back in the entrepreneur's pocket. We are a 100% Veteran operated Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business, founded by an enlisted Marine Infantryman and Army Cavalry officer, that provides Veteran and military family business owners the ability to grow their business cheaply and effectively, and to provide patriotic Americans a portal to find and support those businesses.
For more information about Veterans List, visit veteranslist.us
ABOUT LOYALTY SUPERSTORE
LOCAL THANKS℠ is an operating company of Loyalty Superstore® (www.loyaltysuperstore.com). The Loyalty Superstore management team has over 20 years of experience in the incentive industry and in building rewards/rebates web based loyalty shopping mall platforms that showcase over 1200 national merchants. Our one of a kind white label technology allows clients to customize our National Mall® and LOCAL THANKS℠ platforms instantaneously with their own graphics, videos, text and information. The National Mall® is marketed to medium and large sized clients that utilize the platform as a customer acquisition, retention and loyalty value added benefit. The Malls include a link to local shopping through the company's LOCAL THANKS℠ platform.
