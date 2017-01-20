 
January 2017
Minimum Wage Now 57 Cents Per Hour

Small Business can now hire Professional Marketing employees for only 57 cents* per hour
 
 
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. - Jan. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Small Business can now hire Professional Marketing employees for only 57 cents* per hour and they even bring their own box of modern marketing tools.

Local Thanks, a marketing company focused on building sales and revenue for small business, announced a "specially priced" groundbreaking merchant to consumer outreach platform.  The marketing platform includes a mobile app, social media, a promotional website, email, text and push messaging, analytics and robust loyalty program as well as - a dedicated marketing professional that does all the work.

Martin Berns, CEO of Loyalty Superstore and Local Thanks stated "There are 28 million small businesses in the U.S. and most of them are going through very rough times. They find it increasingly difficult to compete in their respective markets due to a complex set of circumstances. At the top of the list is the fact that they don't have the tools, expertise, time or the funds to initiate and maintain the sophisticated marketing services of larger competitors."

Mr. Berns added, "Even the smallest business can afford 57 cents an hour to hire a marketing person dedicated to building their revenue. In fact they can't afford not to…especially when they also get thousands of dollars worth of tools along with the person. Our Local Thanks marketing and communication platform is being utilized for smaller businesses very successfully to level the playing field and give them an impressive sales lift …at a cost they can readily afford."

*Based on standard work month

ABOUT LOYALTY SUPERSTORE

LOCAL THANKS℠ is an operating company of Loyalty Superstore® (http://corp.loyaltysuperstore.com). The Loyalty Superstore management team has over 20 years of experience in the incentive industry and in building rewards/rebates web based loyalty shopping mall platforms that showcase over 1200 national merchants. Our one of a kind white label technology allows clients to customize our National Mall® and LOCAL THANKS℠ platforms instantaneously with their own graphics, videos, text and information. The National Mall® is marketed to medium and large sized clients that utilize the platform as a customer acquisition, retention and loyalty value added benefit. The Malls include a link to local shopping through the company's LOCAL THANKS℠ platform.

The company offers its LOCAL THANKS℠ platform (http://merchant.localthanks.com) to local businesses, as a consumer outreach marketing program designed to bring existing customers back more often and attract new ones. The platform's business and consumer interfaces are all device responsive, and the platform includes a one stop package of direct-to-consumer marketing tools such as loyalty, web and mobile applications, couponing, text, email, cross marketing, social marketing and other additional tools designed to build business for small to medium size local merchants.

Local Thanks (www.merchant.localthanks.com) is a wholly owned operating company of Loyalty Superstore, Inc. (www.loyaltysuperstore.com).  Loyalty Superstore and its management team have over 20 years of experience in the incentive industry and in building loyalty/rewards and web based shopping mall platforms.

