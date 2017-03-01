News By Tag
Certified Scrum Master (CSM) Training and Certification
IT Skills Training Services has announced the schedules for their Certified Scrum Master Training and Certification program.
About Certified Scrum Master:
A Certified Scrum Master is well equipped to use Scrum, an agile methodology to any project to ensure its success. Scrum is a framework within which people can address complex adaptive problems, while productively and creatively delivering products of the highest possible value.
The Certified Scrum Master Workshop is a 16 PDUs course with the following Course structure:
* 2 days of Classroom Training. The dates are convenient for working professionals in Bangalore.
* Training by experienced Scrum Alliance Certified Instructors (CSTs).
* Course Fee includes Scrum Alliance Certification Examination Fee.
* 2-year membership with Scrum Alliance
Agenda
Day 1
1. Introduction to Agile and Scrum
2. Scrum Artifacts Sprint
3. Methods and Practices
4. Roles, Rituals and Time-boxing
Day 2
1. Backlog
2. Advanced Concepts
3. Planning and Releases
4. Monitoring
