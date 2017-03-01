 
Certified Scrum Master (CSM) Training and Certification

IT Skills Training Services has announced the schedules for their Certified Scrum Master Training and Certification program.
 
BANGALORE, India - March 7, 2017 - PRLog -- The CSM Workshop is be conducted on 18th and 19th Mar 2017 at Bangalore.

About Certified Scrum Master:

A Certified Scrum Master is well equipped to use Scrum, an agile methodology to any project to ensure its success. Scrum is a framework within which people can address complex adaptive problems, while productively and creatively delivering products of the highest possible value.

The Certified Scrum Master Workshop is a 16 PDUs course with the following Course structure:

* 2 days of Classroom Training. The dates are convenient for working professionals in Bangalore.

* Training by experienced Scrum Alliance Certified Instructors (CSTs).

* Course Fee includes Scrum Alliance Certification Examination Fee.

* 2-year membership with Scrum Alliance

Agenda

Day 1

1. Introduction to Agile and Scrum

2. Scrum Artifacts Sprint

3. Methods and Practices

4. Roles, Rituals and Time-boxing

Day 2

1. Backlog

2. Advanced Concepts

3. Planning and Releases

4. Monitoring

This CSM Workshop of http://www.it-skillstraining.com is designed to provide the best possible training on Project management as it makes use of E-Learning.

If you have missed the CSM in your City you can attend in an alternate City.

Click to Share