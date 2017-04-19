 
News By Tag
* Big Data Course
* Hadoop Course
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Engineering
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Bengaluru
  Karnataka
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
25242322212019


My Life, My Job, My Career:Take Advantage Of Big Datan Hadoop Training!

 
BENGALURU, India - April 25, 2017 - PRLog -- IT Skills Training Services has announced the schedules for their Big Data Hadoop Certification Training Course.

Description:

Big Data is known as to be extremely large datasets that are hard to deal with using operational databases. It is required for parallel processing on of data on hundreds of machines. Big Data has grown with a huge pace over the years and has set up a benchmark for the leading names in the industries so far.

The Big Data Hadoop Classroom training will be starting from 06th May 2017 at Bangalore.

The Big Data Hadoop Certification Course is 32 hours course with the following Course structure:

* 4 days of Classroom Training. The dates are convenient for working professionals in Bangalore.

* You also get 1 month online access of the complete audio video chapters of Big Data Hadoop to revise and understand the underlying concepts.

* Trainers are Industry Experts & working Professionals.

This Big Data Hadoop Training Course (http://www.it-skillstraining.com/big-data-and-analytics/b...) of IT Skills Training Services is designed to provide the best possible training on Big Data as it makes use of E-Learning as well Classroom-based training.

The participants of the Big Data Hadoop Course will go through the Online course content before attending the classroom sessions as this leads to interactive sessions and better learning. Also the participants get better understanding of Big Data concepts discussed in the classroom by going through the online course content at home.

End
Source:
Email:***@it-skillstraining.com
Posted By:***@it-skillstraining.com Email Verified
Tags:Big Data Course, Hadoop Course
Industry:Engineering
Location:Bengaluru - Karnataka - India
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
IT Skills Training services News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 25, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share