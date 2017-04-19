News By Tag
My Life, My Job, My Career:Take Advantage Of Big Datan Hadoop Training!
Big Data is known as to be extremely large datasets that are hard to deal with using operational databases. It is required for parallel processing on of data on hundreds of machines. Big Data has grown with a huge pace over the years and has set up a benchmark for the leading names in the industries so far.
The Big Data Hadoop Classroom training will be starting from 06th May 2017 at Bangalore.
The Big Data Hadoop Certification Course is 32 hours course with the following Course structure:
* 4 days of Classroom Training. The dates are convenient for working professionals in Bangalore.
* You also get 1 month online access of the complete audio video chapters of Big Data Hadoop to revise and understand the underlying concepts.
* Trainers are Industry Experts & working Professionals.
This Big Data Hadoop Training Course (http://www.it-
The participants of the Big Data Hadoop Course will go through the Online course content before attending the classroom sessions as this leads to interactive sessions and better learning. Also the participants get better understanding of Big Data concepts discussed in the classroom by going through the online course content at home.
