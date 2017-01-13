 
News By Tag
* Big Data Hadoop Certification
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Houston
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
19181716151413


Hadoop Big Data Online Training - Get Your Dream Job

IT Skills Training Services has announced the schedules for their Hadoop Big Data Online Training Course.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Big Data Hadoop Certification

Industry:
* Technology

Location:
* Houston - Texas - US

Subject:
* Events

HOUSTON - Jan. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Big Data is known as to be extremely large datasets that are hard to deal with using operational databases. It is required for parallel processing on of data on hundreds of machines. Big Data has grown with a huge pace over the years and has set up a benchmark for the leading names in the industries so far.

The Big Data Hadoop Classroom training will be starting from 28th Jan 2017 at Houston,Texas,USA.

The Big Data Hadoop Certification Course is 32 hours course with the following Course structure:

* 4 days of Classroom Training. The dates are convenient for working professionals in Texas.

* You also get 1 month online access of the complete audio video chapters of Big Data Hadoop to revise and understand the underlying concepts.

* Trainers are Industry Experts & working Professionals.

This Hadoop Big Data Online Training Course of IT Skills Training Services is designed to provide the best possible training on Big Data as it makes use of E-Learning as well Classroom-based training.

The participants of the Big Data Hadoop Course will go through the Online course content before attending the classroom sessions as this leads to interactive sessions and better learning. Also the participants get better understanding of Big Data concepts discussed in the classroom by going through the online course content at home.

If you have missed the Big Data Hadoop Certification Course in your City you can attend in an alternate City.

Enroll Today for Hadoop Big Data Online Training Course and Get you Dream Job.

For more details, Contact:

Chris Taylor

+1-888-282-1956

Christaylor@it-skillstraining.com

http://www.it-skillstraining.com

Contact
Chris Taylor
***@it-skillstraining.com
End
Source:
Email:***@it-skillstraining.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
IT Skills Training services News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share