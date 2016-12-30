 
it-skillstraining.com announces schedule for Big Data Hadoop Certification Training Course

: IT Skills Training Services has announced the schedules for their Online Big Data Hadoop Certification Course.
 
HOUSTON - Jan. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- The Big Data Hadoop online training will be starting from 17th Jan 2017 at Houston, Texas, USA.

The Big Data Hadoop Certification Course is 32 hours course with the following Course structure:

* 4 days of Classroom Training. The dates are convenient for working professionals in Houston,TX.

* You also get 1 month online access of the complete audio video chapters of Big Data Hadoop to revise and understand the underlying concepts.

* Trainers are Industry Experts & working Professionals.

This Hadoop Online Training of http://www.it-skillstraining.com is designed to provide the best possible training on Big Data as it makes use of E-Learning.

If you have missed the Big Data Hadoop Certification Course in your City you can attend in an alternate City.

IT Skills Training Services provides next generation training and consulting solutions both to individual clients and to corporate.IT Skills Training Services delivers solutions designed to meet the complex needs of today's business environment with an accurate understanding of their unique business requirements

Contact
Chris Taylor
888-282-1956
***@it-skillstraining.com
