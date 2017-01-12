 
Hadoop Big Data Online Training

 
 
Big Data Hadoop
Big Data Hadoop
HOUSTON - Jan. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- IT Skills Training Services has announced the schedules for their Hadoop Online Training Course.

The Big Data Hadoop Certification training will be starting from 28th Jan 2017 at Houston,Texas.

The Big Data Hadoop Certification Course is 32 hours course with the following Course structure:

* 4 days of Classroom Training. The dates are convenient for working professionals in Teaxs.

* You also get 1 month online access of the complete audio video chapters of Big Data Hadoop to revise and understand the underlying concepts.

* Trainers are Industry Experts & working Professionals.

This Hadoop Big Data Online Training of IT Skills Training Services is designed to provide the best possible training on Big Data as it makes use of E-Learning as well Classroom-based training.

The participants of the Big Data Hadoop Course will go through the Online course content before attending the classroom sessions as this leads to interactive sessions and better learning. Also the participants get better understanding of Big Data concepts discussed in the classroom by going through the online course content at home.

If you have missed the Big Data Hadoop Certification Course in your City you can attend in an alternate City.

Contact:

Chris Taylor
+1-888-282-1956

christaylor@it-skillstraining.com

http://www.it-skillstraining.com

Chris Taylor
***@it-skillstraining.com
