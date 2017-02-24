 
it-skillstraining.com announces schedule for PMP training programs

 
 
pmp
pmp
SAN FRANCISCO - March 2, 2017 - PRLog -- IT Skills Training Services has announced the schedules for their Project Management Certification Training Course.

Description:

The Project Management Training is be conducted on 07th to 10th Mar 2017 at San Francisco, CA,USA.

The Project Management Workshop is a 35 hours course with the following Course structure:

* 4 days of Classroom Training. The dates are convenient for working professionals in San Francisco, & Los Angeles.

* You also get 1 month online access of the complete audio video chapters of PMP to revise and understand the underlying concepts.

* Trainers are Industry Experts and Working Professionals.

This PMP Course of IT skills training is designed to provide the best possible training on Project management as it makes use of E-Learning

If you have missed the PMP Course in your City you can attend in an alternate City.

Key Features

5 hours of high quality training
Trainers are Industry experts & working professionals
Comprehensive up-to date contents
Exercises & Case study for better learning
100% Money back guarantee
Course completion certificate

http://www.it-skillstraining.com/project-management-cours...

Contact
Chris Taylor
+1-888-282-1956
***@it-skillstraining.com
