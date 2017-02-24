News By Tag
it-skillstraining.com announces schedule for PMP training programs
Description:
The Project Management Training is be conducted on 07th to 10th Mar 2017 at San Francisco, CA,USA.
The Project Management Workshop is a 35 hours course with the following Course structure:
* 4 days of Classroom Training. The dates are convenient for working professionals in San Francisco, & Los Angeles.
* You also get 1 month online access of the complete audio video chapters of PMP to revise and understand the underlying concepts.
* Trainers are Industry Experts and Working Professionals.
This PMP Course of IT skills training is designed to provide the best possible training on Project management as it makes use of E-Learning
If you have missed the PMP Course in your City you can attend in an alternate City.
Key Features
5 hours of high quality training
Trainers are Industry experts & working professionals
Comprehensive up-to date contents
Exercises & Case study for better learning
100% Money back guarantee
Course completion certificate
Contact
Chris Taylor
+1-888-282-1956
***@it-skillstraining.com
