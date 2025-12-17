News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Stockwell Elastomerics expands micro molding capabilities
New machine Sodick Injection Molding Machine New machine supports small parts with tight tolerances and molds with small cavities for efficient high-volume production
By: Stockwell Elastomerics
"Stockwell Elastomerics is committed to meeting the needs of customers in industries ranging from medical and healthcare to electronics, aerospace, defense, and emerging technologies"
As experts in silicone gasket solutions, Stockwell Elastomerics offers a variety of fabrication and molding methods, including liquid injection molding and compression molding (https://www.stockwell.com/
Stockwell Elastomerics selected the Sodick GL30A-LSR injection molding machine to ensure the more consistent filling of small, intricate cavities. The hydraulic-supported clamping unit for this automated equipment provides a wider range of clamping tonnage, up to 440 kN. Higher tonnages help prevent leaks and short shots, the incomplete filling of mold cavities. The press' clamping system also supports a wider variety of high count and multi-up molds.
Among its advantages, this clamping system helps reduce mold flash for more efficient cryogenic deflashing, a secondary process that removes excess material. Stockwell Elastomerics' new machine also provides stable flow rates and clamping pressures for part accuracy down to a micron tolerance level. Material is injected via a hydraulic accumulator system, allowing for high-speed injection when it is needed and greater control when it is not.
In addition to a Sodick GL30A-LSR injection molding press, Stockwell Elastomerics recently invested in a new dual-head waterjet machine and closed-loop system. The dual-head waterjet will improve throughput because it has a larger cutting envelope size and faster cut speeds of .01 in/min to 900 in/min. Stockwell Elastomerics anticipates running many parts with this dual-head function to decrease lead times and serve customers faster.
About Stockwell Elastomerics, Inc.
Stockwell Elastomerics provides high performance gaskets and materials, using silicone rubber, fluorosilicone, and similar high performance elastomers to solve design and manufacturing challenges. Its customer base includes companies in the North American technology sector who utilize the company's innovation and responsiveness to bring their products to market more quickly. Key markets include medical diagnostic equipment, ruggedized portable devices, aerospace and defense, airflow management, alternative energy and analytical instrumentation. The company became an ESOP in 2017. Stockwell Elastomerics is ISO 9001:2015 registered. For complete information on Stockwell Elastomerics' products, manufacturing capabilities and industries served, please visit https://www.stockwell.com.
Contact:
Tom Rimel, Jr., president, Stockwell Elastomerics, Inc.
215-335-3005.Email:
Contact
Jim Farrell
***@farrellpr.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse