News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Lift Solutions Holdings, LLC, Expands Service Footprint with New Knoxville, Tenn., Branch
National leader in industrial lifting solutions opens new service branch on Trane Drive
By: Lift Solutions Holdings, LLC
Expanding Service Excellence in East Tennessee
The Knoxville branch further strengthens Lift Solutions' commitment to delivering exceptional service and swift responsiveness to industrial clients across the region. From manufacturers to energy and aerospace, operations within East Tennessee can now benefit from the company's trusted, customer-focused service offerings.
Comprehensive Service Offerings Close to You
The new branch brings a broad spectrum of capabilities right to the heart of Knoxville, including:
Founded in 2021, Lift Solutions has rapidly expanded into a national network of 34 locations across 16 states, supporting clients in various sectors, including manufacturing, energy, food processing, mining, automation, pulp and paper, aerospace, dam construction, offshore operations and more. The company's integrated approach - combining inspections, fabrication, training, and parts - helps clients minimize costly downtime and maximize safety and productivity. Visit http://www.theliftsolutions.com to learn more.
Knoxville Branch: What It Means for Local Customers
With the establishment of the Knoxville branch, East Tennessee clients gain deeper access to Lift Solutions' brand of dependable, local service - ensuring faster response times, personalized support, and enhanced uptime. The new branch underscores Lift Solutions' mission to be more than a supplier—a true partner for all your lifting needs that consistently exceeds customer expectations.
About Lift Solutions Holdings, LLC
Lift Solutions Holdings, LLC, delivers comprehensive industrial lifting solutions, including
OSHA-mandated inspections, aftermarket services, parts and new cranes. With its own
engineering, fabrication and service resources, Lift Solutions serves clients across North
America with unmatched ability and customer dedication. Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Conshohocken, Penn., the company maintains a strong presence through many branded affiliates and service locations.
Branch Location Details
Media Contact
Lift Solutions Holdings, LLC
***@lunarcommunications.us
833-241-5438
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse