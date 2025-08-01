 
Lift Solutions Holdings, LLC, Expands Service Footprint with New Knoxville, Tenn., Branch

National leader in industrial lifting solutions opens new service branch on Trane Drive
By: Lift Solutions Holdings, LLC
 
 
New Lift Solutions Holdings branch on Trane Drive
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - Oct. 6, 2025 - PRLog -- Lift Solutions Holdings, LLC - a national leader in end-to-end industrial lifting solutions - is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest service branch, located at 348 Trane Drive, Knoxville, Tenn., which officially commenced operations Aug. 1, 2025.

Expanding Service Excellence in East Tennessee

The Knoxville branch further strengthens Lift Solutions' commitment to delivering exceptional service and swift responsiveness to industrial clients across the region. From manufacturers to energy and aerospace, operations within East Tennessee can now benefit from the company's trusted, customer-focused service offerings.

Comprehensive Service Offerings Close to You

The new branch brings a broad spectrum of capabilities right to the heart of Knoxville, including:
  • OSHA/ASME/CMAA-compliant inspections—offered monthly, quarterly, bi-annually and annually—with certified inspectors and thorough record-keeping supporting safety compliance and asset tracking.
  • Rapid, expert repairs and upgrades, including crane modernization, electrical troubleshooting, load testing, brake and gearbox replacement, runway alignment, and conductor bar upgrades.
  • Service, backed by factory-trained experts equipped with tools, rigging, scissors, and boom lifts to address maintenance and emergency needs on-site.
  • Replacement parts inventory, offering essential components—motors, brakes, control systems, wire ropes, and more—to keep equipment running efficiently and safely.
  • Training programs, including Crane Operator, Rigging, and mobile crane operator instruction, as well as "train-the-trainer" and compliance certifications.
A Partner in Productivity and Safety

Founded in 2021, Lift Solutions has rapidly expanded into a national network of 34 locations across 16 states, supporting clients in various sectors, including manufacturing, energy, food processing, mining, automation, pulp and paper, aerospace, dam construction, offshore operations and more. The company's integrated approach - combining inspections, fabrication, training, and parts - helps clients minimize costly downtime and maximize safety and productivity. Visit http://www.theliftsolutions.com to learn more.

Knoxville Branch: What It Means for Local Customers

With the establishment of the Knoxville branch, East Tennessee clients gain deeper access to Lift Solutions' brand of dependable, local service - ensuring faster response times, personalized support, and enhanced uptime. The new branch underscores Lift Solutions' mission to be more than a supplier—a true partner for all your lifting needs that consistently exceeds customer expectations.

About Lift Solutions Holdings, LLC

Lift Solutions Holdings, LLC, delivers comprehensive industrial lifting solutions, including
OSHA-mandated inspections, aftermarket services, parts and new cranes. With its own
engineering, fabrication and service resources, Lift Solutions serves clients across North
America with unmatched ability and customer dedication. Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Conshohocken, Penn., the company maintains a strong presence through many branded affiliates and service locations.

Branch Location Details
  • Address: 348 Trane Drive, Knoxville, Tennessee
  • Operational Since: August 1, 2025
  • Services Offered: Inspections, service & repairs, replacement parts, mobile technicians, training.


