Seed Coating Materials Market Size, Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast to 2022

-- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Seed Coating Materials Market is accounted for $1.1 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $1.90 billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. Rising demand for food due to the growing population, leading to escalating worth of seed coating materials and increasing technological innovation in the agriculture are the key factors driving the market growth. On the other hand, strict government rules and complexity in discarding of treated seeds are the factors hampering the market.Cereals and grains segment commanded the largest market share owing to high consumption of cereal and grains across the globe. In requisites of revenue, North America is anticipated to be leading market in seed coating material market followed by Europe. Growing demand of packaged food and beverages with health benefits is anticipated to sustain the demand for market among food products across the region.Some of the key players in the market include Clariant International Ltd., Platform Specialty Products Corporation, Chromatech Incorporated, Bayer Cropscience AG, Germains Seed Technology Inc., Precision Laboratories, LLC, Croda International PLC, Keystone Aniline Corporation, BASF SE, Cistronics, Chemtura Corporation, Brettyoung Seeds Limited, Incotec Group BV, Mahendra Overseas and Satec.• Fruits & Vegetables• Oilseeds & Pulses• Cereals & Grains• Flowers & Ornamentals• Other Crop typeso Forage grasseso Turf• Minerals/Pumice• Colorants• Binders• Polymerso Superabsorbent Polymer Gelso Polymer Gels• Pellets• Other Additiveso Anti-foaming agentso Solventso Wetting and dispersing agentso Thickeners• North Americao USo Canadao Mexico• Europeo Germanyo Franceo Italyo UKo Spaino Rest of Europe• Asia Pacifico Japano Chinao Indiao Australiao New Zealando Rest of Asia Pacific• Rest of the Worldo Middle Easto Brazilo Argentinao South Africao Egypt- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments- Market share analysis of the top industry players- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancementshttp://www.strategymrc.com/report/seed-coating-materials-market