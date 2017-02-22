 
Industry News





Community Engagement Conference – Friday 28th April 2017 – Central London

Capita's Community Engagement Conference provides a unique forum to examine how to develop, promote and deliver an effective civic participation strategy which enhances community cohesion and mobilises individuals, associations and institutions.
 
LONDON - Feb. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- With community and voluntary groups playing an increasingly important role in service provision, explore how placing community engagement at the heart of your organisation can lead to cost effective, locally designed services which promote diversity. This critical event examines key topics including the importance of community cohesion, impact and findings of the Casey Review and driving forward digital innovation and the use of social media to engage the community.

Key topics:
• Digital innovation and the use of channels such as social media to engage
• Building positive relationships between people from different backgrounds
• Breaking down divisions in the community through regular engagement
• Measuring and quantifying the impact of community engagement
• Driving forward service design through community insight

Attend this conference to network with peers and take away best practice strategies that enable you and your organisation to deliver true community engagement.

Website: http://www.capitaconferences.co.uk/public-sector-conferen...=SMMK

Brochure: http://www.capitaconferences.co.uk/pdfgen.html?filename=CommunityEngagementApril17.pdf&code=SMMK

Contact: luisa.delmaschio@capita.co.uk

Follow us on Twitter @capitaconf  #CommunityEngagement

