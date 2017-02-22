News By Tag
Community Engagement Conference – Friday 28th April 2017 – Central London
Capita's Community Engagement Conference provides a unique forum to examine how to develop, promote and deliver an effective civic participation strategy which enhances community cohesion and mobilises individuals, associations and institutions.
Key topics:
• Digital innovation and the use of channels such as social media to engage
• Building positive relationships between people from different backgrounds
• Breaking down divisions in the community through regular engagement
• Measuring and quantifying the impact of community engagement
• Driving forward service design through community insight
Attend this conference to network with peers and take away best practice strategies that enable you and your organisation to deliver true community engagement.
Website: http://www.capitaconferences.co.uk/
Brochure: http://www.capitaconferences.co.uk/
Contact: luisa.delmaschio@
Follow us on Twitter @capitaconf #CommunityEngagement
Contact
Luisa Del Maschio
***@capita.co.uk
