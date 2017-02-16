Safeguarding Children Conference – Tuesday 25th April 2017 – Central London

Contact

Capita's Safeguarding Children Conference is perfectly timed to review your safeguarding policies and practices. Massive changes within this sector are expected, with the Children and Social Work Bill making its way through parliament and recommendations from the Wood Report beginning to be implemented.This unique opportunity brings together key stakeholders from the police, education, health, local and central government, this conference covers unmissable key topics including:Key topics:• Redesigning services and developing new models of evidence based child protection• Reviewing the role and functions of the Local Safeguarding Children Boards and Serious Case Reviews• Understanding the role of voluntary organisations in early identification of emerging and current risks• Safeguarding unaccompanied asylum seeking and refugee children• Protecting children from the risk of radicalisation and online abuseAttend this conference to ensure that your safeguarding measures are effective and you are fully equipped to build on good safeguarding practices.