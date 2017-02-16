News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Safeguarding Children Conference – Tuesday 25th April 2017 – Central London
This unique opportunity brings together key stakeholders from the police, education, health, local and central government, this conference covers unmissable key topics including:
Key topics:
• Redesigning services and developing new models of evidence based child protection
• Reviewing the role and functions of the Local Safeguarding Children Boards and Serious Case Reviews
• Understanding the role of voluntary organisations in early identification of emerging and current risks
• Safeguarding unaccompanied asylum seeking and refugee children
• Protecting children from the risk of radicalisation and online abuse
Attend this conference to ensure that your safeguarding measures are effective and you are fully equipped to build on good safeguarding practices.
Website: http://www.capitaconferences.co.uk/
Brochure: http://www.capitaconferences.co.uk/
Contact: luisa.delmaschio@
Follow us on Twitter @capitaconf #SafeguardingChildren
Contact
Luisa Del Maschio
luisa.delmaschio@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse