 
News By Tag
* Children Services
* Safeguarding
* Social Services
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Government
* More Industries...
News By Place
* London City
  London, Greater
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
22212019181716

Safeguarding Children Conference – Tuesday 25th April 2017 – Central London

 
LONDON - Feb. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Capita's Safeguarding Children Conference is perfectly timed to review your safeguarding policies and practices. Massive changes within this sector are expected, with the Children and Social Work Bill making its way through parliament and recommendations from the Wood Report beginning to be implemented.

This unique opportunity brings together key stakeholders from the police, education, health, local and central government, this conference covers unmissable key topics including:

Key topics:
• Redesigning services and developing new models of evidence based child protection
• Reviewing the role and functions of the Local Safeguarding Children Boards and Serious Case Reviews
• Understanding the role of voluntary organisations in early identification of emerging and current risks
• Safeguarding unaccompanied asylum seeking and refugee children
• Protecting children from the risk of radicalisation and online abuse

Attend this conference to ensure that your safeguarding measures are effective and you are fully equipped to build on good safeguarding practices.

Website: http://www.capitaconferences.co.uk/public-sector-conferen...

Brochure: http://www.capitaconferences.co.uk/pdfgen.html?filename=SafeguardingChildrenApril17.pdf&code=SMMK

Contact: luisa.delmaschio@capita.co.uk

Follow us on Twitter @capitaconf  #SafeguardingChildren

Contact
Luisa Del Maschio
luisa.delmaschio@capita.co.uk
End
Source:
Email:***@capita.co.uk
Posted By:***@capita.co.uk Email Verified
Tags:Children Services, Safeguarding, Social Services
Industry:Government
Location:London City - London, Greater - England
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Capita Conferences PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 22, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share