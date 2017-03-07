News By Tag
Apprenticeships and Traineeships Conference – 22nd May, 2017 in Newcastle
With the Trailblazer Apprenticeship Standard and the Apprenticeship Service placing greater responsibilities on employers and providers, attend this event to ensure your apprenticeships and traineeships deliver a strong return on investment.
Key topics covered include:
• Reviewing the role of end-point assessments and ensuring your apprenticeships and traineeships meet the new quality standards
• Understanding the benefits of apprenticeships and traineeships for SMEs
• Engaging employers in the design and delivery of higher and degree level apprenticeships
• Working with schools and colleges to enhance parental engagement and attract the most suitable apprentices for your workforce
Book now to hear best practice case studies from across the North and North East, providing you with the strategies you need to deliver high quality apprenticeships and traineeships.
Receive guidance on making clear and tangible improvements to ensure your apprenticeships offer real benefits for local young people and employers in the long term.
