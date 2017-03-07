 
News By Tag
* Apprenticeships
* Young People
* Employment
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Newcastle
  Newcastle Upon Tyne
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
13121110987

Apprenticeships and Traineeships Conference – 22nd May, 2017 in Newcastle

 
NEWCASTLE, England - March 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Taking place one month after the implementation of the Apprenticeship Levy, Capita's Apprenticeships and Traineeships Conference provides an essential update on the new funding options from April 2017.

With the Trailblazer Apprenticeship Standard and the Apprenticeship Service placing greater responsibilities on employers and providers, attend this event to ensure your apprenticeships and traineeships deliver a strong return on investment.

Key topics covered include:
• Reviewing the role of end-point assessments and ensuring your apprenticeships and traineeships meet the new quality standards
• Understanding the benefits of apprenticeships and traineeships for SMEs
• Engaging employers in the design and delivery of higher and degree level apprenticeships
• Working with schools and colleges to enhance parental engagement and attract the most suitable apprentices for your workforce

Book now to hear best practice case studies from across the North and North East, providing you with the strategies you need to deliver high quality apprenticeships and traineeships.

Receive guidance on making clear and tangible improvements to ensure your apprenticeships offer real benefits for local young people and employers in the long term.

Website: www.capitaconferences.co.uk/public-sector-conferences/detail/article/apprenticeships-and-traineeships-conference-10.html?code=SMMK

Brochure: http://www.capitaconferences.co.uk/pdfgen.html?filename=A...

Contact: veronika.blaskova@capita.co.uk

Follow us on Twitter @capitaconf  #ApprenticeshipsConf

Contact
Veronika Blaskova
veronika.blaskova@capita.co.uk
End
Source:
Email:***@capita.co.uk
Posted By:***@capita.co.uk Email Verified
Tags:Apprenticeships, Young People, Employment
Industry:Education
Location:Newcastle - Newcastle Upon Tyne - England
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Capita Conferences News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share