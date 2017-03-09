News By Tag
Supported Housing Conference – Friday, 26th May, 2017 in Central London
Following the Government's consultation on funding reform for supported housing, this conference brings together innovative case studies from leading local authorities, health services and housing associations. Take this opportunity to review the effects of government policy and understand changes surrounding the funding of supported housing.
Key topics covered include:
• Effectively commissioning supported housing and extra care services and preparing for the enhanced role the government will give local authorities in the delivery of supported housing
• Increasing efficiencies and implementing cost saving measures without affecting the quality of service
• Redesigning service models to focus on early intervention, prevention and the wellbeing of residents
• Creatively employing technology to support vulnerable groups
• Improving partnership working and collaboration with health and social care services
Do not miss this opportunity to take away transferable examples of how to develop and strengthen the essential services you provide to your residents.
Website: www.capitaconferences.co.uk/
Brochure: http://www.capitaconferences.co.uk/
Contact: veronika.blaskova@
Follow us on Twitter @capitaconf #SupportedHousing
Contact
Veronika Blaskova
veronika.blaskova@
End
