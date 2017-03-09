News By Tag
* Cme
* CPD
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Children Missing Education Conference – 25th May, 2017 in Central London
Hear from the National Children's Bureau on the latest research and findings into children missing education to improve policy and practice.
Attend this conference to improve coordination between local authorities and schools, and learn from best practice examples about implementing early intervention strategies to reduce CME, engaging with vulnerable children and improving partnership working to identify children not in education.
Key topics covered include:
• Reviewing the statutory guidance released by the Department for Education for local authorities
• Examining viable methods which prevent children from missing education and increase student motivation to attend school
• Identifying children who go missing from early year services and ensuring a smooth transition into school
• Engaging with unaccompanied asylum-seeking children and children from immigrant backgrounds
Do not miss this opportunity to ensure your organisation is best positioned to identify and support children missing education, as well as providing children with the best opportunity to receive the education they are entitled to.
Website: www.capitaconferences.co.uk/
Brochure: http://www.capitaconferences.co.uk/
Contact
Veronika Blaskova
***@capita.co.uk
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse