 
News By Tag
* Cme
* CPD
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Place
* London City
  London, Greater
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1514131211109


Children Missing Education Conference – 25th May, 2017 in Central London

Hear from the National Children's Bureau on the latest research and findings into children missing education to improve policy and practice.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Cme
CPD

Industry:
Education

Location:
London City - London, Greater - England

LONDON - March 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Following the release of the Department for Education's revised statutory guidance for local authorities to identify children missing education (CME) in September 2016, Capita's Children Missing Education Conference is aptly timed to improve local authorities and schools' arrangements to establish the identities of and prevent children missing education.

Attend this conference to improve coordination between local authorities and schools, and learn from best practice examples about implementing early intervention strategies to reduce CME, engaging with vulnerable children and improving partnership working to identify children not in education.

Key topics covered include:

• Reviewing the statutory guidance released by the Department for Education for local authorities
• Examining viable methods which prevent children from missing education and increase student motivation to attend school
• Identifying children who go missing from early year services and ensuring a smooth transition into school
• Engaging with unaccompanied asylum-seeking children and children from immigrant backgrounds

Do not miss this opportunity to ensure your organisation is best positioned to identify and support children missing education, as well as providing children with the best opportunity to receive the education they are entitled to.

Website: www.capitaconferences.co.uk/public-sector-conferences/det...=SMMK

Brochure: http://www.capitaconferences.co.uk/pdfgen.html?filename=C...=SMMK

Contact
Veronika Blaskova
***@capita.co.uk
End
Source:
Email:***@capita.co.uk
Posted By:***@capita.co.uk Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Capita Conferences PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 15, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share