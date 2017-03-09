News By Tag
Special Educational Needs Conference – 22nd May, 2017 Central London
Hear from Ofsted and the CQC on initial findings from the local area SEND (LASEND) inspections and take away key learning from an outstanding child and mental health services (CAMHS) provider on identifying SEN students earlier.
This conference provides you with strategic guidance on how you can ensure excellent provision for children and young people with SEN in the context of restricted budgets. With the Standards and Testing Agency consulting on the recommendations made in the Rochford Review, and the second High Needs Funding Consultation closing in May, this event marks the perfect opportunity to hear from expert speakers on how SEN reforms will affect your organisation.
Key topics include:
• Embedding the reforms from the Children and Families Act 2014
• Taking an integrated approach to commissioning
• Creating bespoke strategies for children with complex needs
• Measuring progress for SEN students
Do not miss this excellent networking opportunity to make certain you are able to face the evolving landscape of provision for children and young people with special educational needs.
Website: www.capitaconferences.co.uk/
Brochure: http://www.capitaconferences.co.uk/
Follow us on Twitter @capitaconf #SENConf
