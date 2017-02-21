 
News By Tag
* Chicago Singles
* Small Business
* Woman-owned Business
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Lifestyle
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Chicago
  Illinois
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
27262524232221


Cupids Cronies Matchmakers selected for 2016 Chicago Small Business Excellence Award

 
CHICAGO - Feb. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Cupid's Cronies Matchmakers has been selected for the 2016 Chicago Small Business Excellence Award in the Matchmakers classification by the Chicago Small Business Excellence Award Program.

Various sources of information were gathered and analyzed to choose the winners in each category. The 2016 Chicago Small Business Excellence Award Program focuses on quality, not quantity. Winners are determined based on the information gathered both internally by the Chicago Small Business Excellence Award Program and data provided by third parties.

The Chicago Small Business Excellence Awards recognizes outstanding small businesses that serve the Chicago area. Each year, our selection committee identifies businesses that we believe have achieved outstanding marketing success in their local community and business classification.

Recognition is given to those companies that have shown the ability to use their best practices and implemented programs to generate competitive advantages and long-term value. These are small businesses that enhance the positive image of small business through service to their customers and our community. These exceptional companies help make the Chicago area a vibrant and vital place to live.

The Chicago Small Business Excellence Awards was established to reward the best of small businesses in Chicago. Our organization works exclusively with local business owners, trade groups, professional associations and other business advertising and marketing groups. Our mission is to award the small business community's contributions to the U.S. economy.


Learn more about Cupid's Cronies at https://www.cupidscronies.com/
End
Source:Cupid's Cronies
Email:***@cupidscronies.com Email Verified
Tags:Chicago Singles, Small Business, Woman-owned Business
Industry:Lifestyle
Location:Chicago - Illinois - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
LUMA- Luxury Matchmaking News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share