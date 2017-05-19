News By Tag
LUMA –Luxury Matchmaking Comes to Dallas, TX
LUMA has two options for singles to join; entry to a free database of 20,000 singles and as a Premium Client.
Entry to the free database doesn't guarantee a match but does provide the chance to be paired with an exclusive Premium Client.
Premium membership includes a personalized matchmaking experience that is guided by a LUMA Matchmaker. Each Matchmaker is a certified Life Coach and provides Date Coaching to help clients put their best foot forward. The Matchmakers get to know their client's personality traits and desires, and then matches them with an eligible match.
Premium services range from $2800 to $50,000. With an 83% success rate, LUMA- Luxury Matchmaking is dedicated to helping clientele attract, meet and retain healthy, long-term relationships.
For more information about LUMA- Luxury Matchmaking, visit www.lumasearch.com or call 1-844-822-5862.
LUMA –Luxury Matchmaking
***@lumasearch.com
