LUMA- Luxury Matchmaking Comes to New York, NY
LUMA offers two types of memberships;
Becoming a Premium Client will include a personalized matchmaking experience with Date Coaching from a LUMA Matchmaker. The Matchmakers get to know their client's personality traits and desires, and then matches them with an eligible match.
Premium services can range anywhere from $2800 to $50,000. With an 83% success rate, LUMA- Luxury Matchmaking is dedicated to helping clientele attract, meet and keep successful long term relationships.
Free members will gain entry to LUMA's database of 20,000 singles. Entry to the free database doesn't guarantee a match, but does provide the chance to be paired with an exclusive Premium Client.
For more information about LUMA- Luxury Matchmaking, visit www.lumasearch.com or call 1-844-822-5862.
