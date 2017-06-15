Local Matchmaking CEO Makes The List of The Top 100 Woman-Owned Companies

End

-- A celebration of women is occurring Thursday at the Redline Art Gallery for the annual Top 100 Woman-Owned Companies list, created by ColoradoBiz Magazine. The event reveals the awaited ranking of successful companies ran by women. The celebration spotlights April Davis the CEO of a local matchmaking service. Her business exemplifies a successful business built on the hard work of a woman. The unique company is honored to take a spot on the list of 100 companies.Davis says, "I built my company by maintaining a focus on values so it is an extreme honor to be rewarded alongside inspiring women."The event is partnering with "Dress for Success," guests are encouraged to bring a gently used purse to donate. Giving the opportunity for the community to support all women in their efforts for success while they enjoy an outdoor patio, art, and great food. More information about April Davis's company can be found at the event and www.lumasearch.com/colorado.About April DavisApril Davis's career with LUMA –Luxury Matchmaking began when she realized she needed to take her skill of intuition and understanding people to the next level. She was always a hard worker, a small-town Midwestern girl with big city dreams, MBA graduate working her way up a Fortune 500 company and also pursuing modeling on the side. But if there was one thing she knew more than anything – it was how to help people find love. And not just the butterflies and hearts type of love – the real, long-lasting, take home to Momma, marriage material type of love.After all, she's married to a Divorce Attorney, Franz Davis, which gives her a unique insight to know what's going to last. April Davis was a Matchmaker for years within her own circle of friends and acquaintances;she just didn't know that she was at the time. Whenever she met someone who was single, she would naturally start thinking of who she might know that would be a good fit for that person.The challenges involved in singles meeting quality matches became increasingly apparent, and it was then that April realized she needed to take her matchmaking from a hobby to a full-time career. She took her professional background and process improvement and applied it to the dating industry to create LUMA– Luxury Matchmaking.April will be discussing dating tips and advice to help singles navigate through this confusing, yet wonderful time.About LUMA–Luxury MatchmakingEstablished in 2010, LUMA–Luxury Matchmaking expanded to seventeen states across the U.S. providing premium modern matchmaking service. The privately-owned boutique company has more than 20,000 members who are professionals and executives seeking long-term committed relationships. With an 83% success rate in helping clients attain a relationship, LUMA–Luxury Matchmaking is extremely dedicated to achievement. All of the Matchmakers are Certified Life Coaches that provide each client with 5 hours of Date Coaching in order to help them put their best foot forward. The company spends $0 on advertising as the business is based on results and referrals from extremely happy clients.