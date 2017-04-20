News By Tag
LUMA –Luxury Matchmaking Comes to Miami, FL
LUMA offers two membership options for singles; proactive Premium Client membership and entry as a passive member.
Premium Clients receive a personalized and unique matchmaking experience. Each LUMA Matchmaker is a certified Life Coach provides Date Coaching to help clients put their best foot forward. The Matchmakers get to know personality traits and desires, then match them with the most qualified match.
Premium services range from $2800 to $50,000. With an 83% success rate, LUMA- Luxury Matchmaking is dedicated to helping clientele attract, meet and retain healthy, long-term relationships.
Membership as a passive member will give singles entry to a free database. LUMA Matchmakers may meet and match passive members with a Premium Client.
For more information about LUMA- Luxury Matchmaking, visit www.lumasearch.com or call 1-844-822-5862.
