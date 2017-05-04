 
News By Tag
* Michigan Matchmaker
* Detroit Singles
* Detroit Matchmaker
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Lifestyle
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Detroit
  Michigan
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
10987654

LUMA –Luxury Matchmaking Comes to Detroit, MI

 
DETROIT - May 10, 2017 - PRLog -- LUMA is an exclusive Luxury Matchmaking Firm that caters to single Executives and Professionals, helping them create healthy committed relationships. Established in 2010 by April Davis, LUMA has expanded its services to seventeen states across the U.S, bringing hundreds of couples together.

LUMA has two options for singles to join; as a Premium Client and entry to a free database of 20,000 singles.

Premium Clients receive a personalized and unique matchmaking experience. Each LUMA Matchmaker is a certified Life Coach and provides Date Coaching to help clients put their best foot forward. The Matchmakers get to know personality traits and desires, then match them with the most qualified match.

Premium services range from $2800 to $50,000. With an 83% success rate, LUMA- Luxury Matchmaking is dedicated to helping clientele attract, meet and retain healthy, long-term relationships.

Entry to the free database doesn't guarantee a match but does provide the chance to be paired with an exclusive Premium Client.

For more information about LUMA- Luxury Matchmaking, visit www.lumasearch.com or call 1-844-822-5862.
End
Source:
Email:***@lumasearch.com Email Verified
Phone:6126182713
Tags:Michigan Matchmaker, Detroit Singles, Detroit Matchmaker
Industry:Lifestyle
Location:Detroit - Michigan - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
LUMA- Luxury Matchmaking News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share