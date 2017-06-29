News By Tag
LUMA –Luxury Matchmaking Comes to Austin, TX
LUMA has two options for singles to join; entry to a free database of 20,000 singles and as a Premium Client.
Entry to the free database doesn't guarantee a match, but does provide the chance to be paired with an exclusive Premium Client.
Premium Clients receive a unique and personalized matchmaking experience. Each LUMA Matchmaker is also a certified Life Coach. The Matchmakers get to know their client's personality traits and desires, and then matches them with an eligible match.The service includes Date Coaching to help each client put their best foot forward.
Premium services can range anywhere from $2800 to $50,000. With an 83% success rate, LUMA- Luxury Matchmaking is dedicated to helping clientele find and keep healthy long term relationships.
For more information about LUMA- Luxury Matchmaking, visit www.lumasearch.com or call 1-844-822-5862.
