February 2017
Be A Light Even When The Darkness Surrounds – Financial Independence Lies This Way

 
 
VANCOUVER, Wash. - Feb. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Some days, it feels like you are walking through a fog…

With nothing working the way you want it to…

You have moments of clarity when it feels like the light is switched on inside of you and you KNOW, absolutely know what your life is to be about…

But then, the fog comes back and it always seems to last longer than any moments of clarity and you start to second-guess and wonder and doubt again…

You know what you want…

But it is such a struggle to stay on path and get there…

You feel stifled…

You are scared that you will lose everything you already have…

You are scared of what people will think of you…

And so the fog returns…

You feel deluded and you hold back from doing all the things you promised yourself that you would do in that recent moment of clarity.

It feels like tears are ever close to the surface and you wonder how long you can remain in this limbo land where you are just not even sure that you are doing anything right…

And yet, there is something inside of you that knows you are born for more than this and you just cannot give up and live like everyone else…

You want it all!

You want it all now!

And as much as some days, you wonder which way to go, you just know that you cannot go back to your old life…

That passive existence where you tried to belong to the 'norms' around you…

YOU KNOW YOU ARE MORE THAN THAT!

Rosemary Nonny Knight (http://rosemarynonnyknight.com)
Source:
Email:***@rosemarynonnyknight.com Email Verified
Tags:Life, Marketing, Sucess
Industry:Banking
Location:Vancouver - Washington - United States
