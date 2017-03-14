There is no secret sauce… rosemarynonnyknight

Nosecretsauce

Ashland - Massachusetts - US

-- It is not that some have it and others don't…It is not that some were born with it and others weren't…It is definitely not the case that others have more time than you…Honey, there is simply no secret sauce…To success, I mean!To making the money you want, I mean…To living the dream life where you wake up when you want, do what you want with people you want…NO SECRET SAUCE!Money making is a skill…And anyone with resilience, relentlessness, passion, purpose, drive (all attributes that every human being demonstrates at different times in their life!) can achieve financial independence…ANYONE CAN DO IT!Regardless of where you are born…Regardless of colour of skin…Regardless of sexual orientation…Regardless of your current circumstances…If you want it, you can have it!JUST STOP LOOKING FOR SOME MAGIC BULLET!Stop telling yourself that you are different in some way from those that have the success you want…Yes you can have it all!If you dream it, you can make it happen!The only question is 'WILL YOU?'I am on a mission to support 334000 entrepreneurs to achieve financial independence and that number may change as I approach it…And the biggest problem I see is that most people are simply not doing the work…They talk about the work…Talk about past successes at doing the work and getting a pinch of success but they crave more…They talk about past failures to get what they want and then they make decisions based on the past failures…They get scared and so they do not push themselves to really perform…They learn and learn and consume and consume…But they do not create!They do not ACTUALLY DO THE WORK on their heart to do…They allow the fear to win…Are you doing this?Honey, even I know that I am still, in certain areas of my life, doing this…Still allowing the fear to define what I allow myself to go and get…Still allowing the fear to make me uncertain in my actions…And so, there is no judgement from me…I sympathize but guess what?!! Sympathy does not help you!DO YOU WANT IT OR NOT?Are you done with looking for secrets that seem to be beyond you because there are none!Everything you desire is within your reach if you will go through the fire to create it!Think of a life where you and your family get to choose the luxury house where you live…You no longer have to EVER say "I cannot afford that" because you have become the person that knows that you can ALWAYS create money when you want to…A life where you can travel when you want…Do whatever you want to do…At a time convenient to you…A life where you get to watch your children grow up instead of only see them when you and they are tired…A life where you get to give to whatever charity you want to give to, in abundance!A life where you drive what you want to drive, not what you HAVE TO drive…What else do you wish for?It can be yours…If you will do what it takes to learn the skill of making money…Rather than continue to look for some secret…You can live a life of purpose all the time, rather than just in your spare time…IT CAN BE YOURS!Your vision really is your permission…BUT YOU HAVE TO STOP THINKING THERE IS SOME SECRET!There is not!