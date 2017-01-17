News By Tag
You Are An Imperfect Leader – So What?! Rise Up & LEAD ANYWAY!
And it is just a silly excuse!
A silly crazy excuse that keeps you from even giving your dream and vision a great big go!
You can tell yourself that you made a mistake, you can tell yourself that no one wants to be led by or even buy from someone as imperfect as you and you would be adding mistakes upon the original mistake!
You are born to lead and you know it and honey, you will feel most attacked in this area of leadership – Everything will be a good reason to not lead and you will even justify the nonsense by telling yourself that someone like you with all your flaws is not allowed to help others.
And if you keep doing that then you will go to the grave with your potential still in you because honey, you will never be perfect.
You will make mistakes…
You will make the wrong decisions sometimes…
You will fall off the narrow path sometimes…
The question is how quickly will you get back up again and carry right on?!
Yep, there are consequences of choices made and you may see those as punishments but they are not, they are just what follows when you take a certain action. And in the moment of realisation of these consequences, you then get to choose what you do next.
Recognise that everything is still working out for your good and dust yourself off, express gratitude that though you made a mistake, you are still who you are (LEADER) and then just keep moving forward
Or
tell yourself that you are now eliminated from the journey and that no one needs to hear what is on your heart to share. You are sinner and therefore you deserve to be punished etc etc
The unfortunate truth is that many leaders choose the second pathway and they even tell themselves that it is right that they feel this way and that they must eliminate themselves from the race. And this goes for small insignificant 'sins' as well as big ones.
And while they indulge their silliness, their people are not being led.
The message stays trapped inside of them and no one wins!
Rosemary Nonny Knight (http://rosemarynonnyknight.com)
