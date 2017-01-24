News By Tag
You Want Wealth And Impact In This Lifetime, Right?
So full of drive and determination…
So full of big ideas and you know you are born for more…
Born to dominate in your chosen field though at times, you are uncomfortable with the idea of domination because really, all you want to do is make money doing what you love and helping other people to live fuller, more expansive lives by helping them with your skill…
But you also KNOW deep inside that you are a badass – Not sure how else to describe it
And you are good at this!
OH SO GOOD AT THIS!
But how many really know it or how many really know YOU?
Be honest, how urgently are you getting your message out?
And how much do you allow fear to hold you back from telling, telling and telling people in as many ways as you could?
You act as though you have forever – There is simply not enough urgency…
You hold back on advertising your message…
You hold back on doing the videos and the livestreams that would help people see what you are about…
You don't write and get your writings out to as many people as possible…
And why?
Because you say you are scared!
Scared of wasting your money…
Scared of being seen and being judged…
Scared that maybe what you think is badass is just not all that…
And yet, despite all the fear, you know you do more than most people and so you think that that should be enough but the only thing that that shows is that you are capable…
And frankly, honey, doing more than 95% of the people on the planet is easy-peasy-lemon-
The real question is: Are you doing all YOU can do?
Rosemary Nonny Knight (http://rosemarynonnyknight.com)
