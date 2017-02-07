News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
You Are Getting Older. Are You Doing The Work & Making The Money On Your Terms
But I thought that might be too morbid and so I changed it a little. I am not sure if that was a wimpy decision or not. Probably wimpy
Whichever way, I want you to think.
BEcause it seems to me that you are just allowing your fear to rule and you are doing it passively.
You think it is normal because that is the way everyone lives around you. They all do the same sort of thing, think the same sort of way, have the same sort of things and you think that that is normal. And because you do a little more than the people around you, you think you are doing okay.
The thing is, you know you are born for more…
You know you have always felt somewhat different from the masses…
You dream of impacting and changing a lot of lives with your music, art, product, service, books…
But you are getting older and your life is so full of responsibilities that you don't want and so you are not doing the things you feel called to or even the things that you dreamt one day, you would do.
One day always becomes NO DAY when you are living passively through fear.
Today, I woke up and someone I only just learnt about, had died.
And it got me thinking about the fact that life can be snatched away. SUDDENLY!
You live in this body that has a sell-by date and sometimes you live as though you will live forever but honey, you won't.
Is the work you are doing today, the work you want to be known for?
Are you designing the life you actually want?
Are you sharing your voice boldly with the world?
Or are you caving?
Taking the path of least resistance?
Trying to appease the masses by staying as one of the crowd?
Letting your own dreams fade away as you get eaten up by the demands on you?
Telling yourself that ONE DAY, you will do the things you really dream of doing?
This person that died today, I did not know him well at all and yet, it was his work that drew me into his world. The work he had created and put out there to call in his people and I imagine that that work will continue to change lives and call in people even though he has passed on.
His legacy will live on.
I know you want to experience the joy of seeing your work impact and change lives RIGHT NOW, right?
But are you putting that work out in the world?
Or are you holding back?
Playing small?
Rosemary Nonny Knight (http://rosemarynonnyknight.com)
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse