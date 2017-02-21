 
Industry News





Using GSA Federal Contracts to Improve Campus Safety and Security

Industry leaders, Regroup Mass Notification and Triad Technology Partners, team up to share best practices and resources that facilitate the procurement process for educational institutions.
 
 
SAN FRANCISCO - Feb. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Regroup Mass Notification, the award-winning leader in emergency and day-to-day mass communication technology, today announced that it is joining forces with Triad Technology Partners, experts in IT service management software and government software sales, to present a live webinar on procurement through GSA Scheduled Contracts to improve campus safety.

The free presentation will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, at 10 a.m. PST.

This informative webinar will cover:

• Eligibility and requirements of procurement through GSA
• Resources of Cooperative Purchasing Programs
• Purchase of safety and security-related products for K-12 schools and institutions of higher education
• How to save time and reduce costs when making informational technology acquisitions

"We are pleased to be teaming up with Triad Technology Partners to present this educational, free webinar on the benefits of making IT purchases off the GSA Schedule," said Joe DiPasquale, CEO of Regroup. "This presentation will greatly benefit those looking to improve campus safety and provide a safer environment for students and personnel — while saving time and resources."

To register for the event, please visit https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/876446595095117...

To learn more about Regroup Mass Notification, schedule a free online demo or call 855-REGROUP.

About Regroup:

Regroup, the award-winning provider of emergency and day-to-day notification solutions, offers easy one-click messaging to mobile phones (text/voice), landlines, email, social media, websites and more. Regroup stands apart from other mass communication systems with its ease of use, automated messaging capabilities, seamless integrations, unparalleled 24/7 customer support and unlimited text/voice/email messaging.

To learn more about how Regroup's powerful system can provide rapid communications during a crisis, as well as streamline day-to-day communications, call 855-REGROUP or visit our site.

About Triad Technology Partners:

Triad Technology Partners, LLC is a woman-owned small business dedicated to providing an exceptional portfolio of technology solutions that span the functional areas of performance management, communications, security, data analytics, mobility and cloud partners, keeping up with current trends and best-of-breed solutions. As resellers, Triad's employees have deep experience advising federal agencies on software solutions, installation, and customization. Customers can be assured that they are working with experts focused on meeting their business needs, driving operational excellence, and maximizing returns from their technology investments.
Source:Regroup Mass Notification
Email:***@regroup.com
Posted By:***@regroup.com Email Verified
