Regroup Mass Notification at the 5th Annual Ellucian Live Conference
Award-winning communication company to attend one of the most dynamic conferences in higher education
Ellucian Live 2017 will gather a global community of more than 8,000 attendees dedicated to further a common goal, student success, by addressing the challenges faced in higher education.
"Our team is excited to showcase at the upcoming 5th Ellucian Live Conference. We are looking forward to share our commitment to providing the best tools for improved communication in higher education," said Joe DiPasquale, CEO of Regroup. "This is a great opportunity to empower institutions to streamline their communication efforts."
Regroup — a proud Ellucian Community Partner since 2009 — will be welcoming those interested in knowing more about the power of mass communication for higher education, at booth #224, during the conference.
To learn more about Regroup's powerful notification solution, please visit http://1.regroup.com/
About Regroup:
Regroup, the award-winning provider of emergency and day-to-day notification solutions, offers easy one-click messaging to mobile phones (text/voice)
To learn more about how Regroup's powerful system can provide rapid communications during a crisis, as well as streamline day-to-day communications, call 855-REGROUP or schedule a demo.
