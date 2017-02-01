Regroup Mass Notification Named Finalist for Disaster Recovery Institute's 2017 Awards of Excellence

This award recognizes the best products and service providers who have achieved a high level of excellence in the fields of continuity management, technology recovery and crisis management

--, the industry-leading provider of emergency and day-to-day mass communication solutions, has been selected as finalist for the distinguished 2017 DRI Awards of Excellence. Winners will be presented with their awards at the DRI2017 Gala Dinner in Las Vegas, Nev. on Feb. 28, 2017.Regroup was named finalist in the category of Product/Service Provider of the Year for outstanding work in the field of mass communications and for incorporating best practices for business continuity management into its platform. The award also recognizes Regroup for maintaining high levels of excellence in support and client services."We are truly honored to be selected as finalist for such a prestigious award. At Regroup, we are continuously working hard to provide the best and most reliable solutions for day-to-day and emergency communication,"said Joe DiPasquale, CEO of Regroup.For a live demo of Regroup's award-winning system, sign up here: www.regroup.comRegroup, the leading provider of emergency and day-to-day mass notification solutions and DRI 2015 Notification System of the Year, offers easy, one-click messaging to mobile phones (text/voice), landlines, email, social media, websites and more. Regroup stands apart from other mass communication systems with its ease of use, automated messaging capabilities, seamless integrations with third party systems and client databases, unparalleled 24/7 client support and unlimited text/voice/email messaging.To learn more about how Regroup's powerful platform provides fast communications during a crisis, as well as streamlines day-to-day communications, call 855-REGROUP or email inquiries@regroup.comDisaster Recovery Institute International is the nonprofit that helps organizations prepare for and recover from disasters. We achieve this through thought leadership, education and accreditation in business continuity and related fields. Founded in 1988, DRI International has 13,000+ certified professionals worldwide. DRI organizes industry events around the globe, offers in-depth training programs, and partners with universities to promote resilience. DRI certifies individuals from 100+ countries and conducts training in 12 languages in 50+ nations. An ANSI-accredited Standards Development Organization, DRI advises governments and international organizations in creating standards and works with the private sector to promote readiness.