Regroup Mass Notification Named Finalist for Disaster Recovery Institute's 2017 Awards of Excellence
This award recognizes the best products and service providers who have achieved a high level of excellence in the fields of continuity management, technology recovery and crisis management
Regroup was named finalist in the category of Product/Service Provider of the Year for outstanding work in the field of mass communications and for incorporating best practices for business continuity management into its platform. The award also recognizes Regroup for maintaining high levels of excellence in support and client services.
"We are truly honored to be selected as finalist for such a prestigious award. At Regroup, we are continuously working hard to provide the best and most reliable solutions for day-to-day and emergency communication,"
About Regroup Mass Notification:
Regroup, the leading provider of emergency and day-to-day mass notification solutions and DRI 2015 Notification System of the Year, offers easy, one-click messaging to mobile phones (text/voice)
About DRI International
Disaster Recovery Institute International is the nonprofit that helps organizations prepare for and recover from disasters. We achieve this through thought leadership, education and accreditation in business continuity and related fields. Founded in 1988, DRI International has 13,000+ certified professionals worldwide. DRI organizes industry events around the globe, offers in-depth training programs, and partners with universities to promote resilience. DRI certifies individuals from 100+ countries and conducts training in 12 languages in 50+ nations. An ANSI-accredited Standards Development Organization, DRI advises governments and international organizations in creating standards and works with the private sector to promote readiness.
