Live Webinar to Highlight Critical Aspects of Cyber Security for 2017
Event will help organizations improve cyber security efforts and plan for future security needs
The free presentation will take place on Wednesday, April 12, 2017, at 1:00 p.m. ET.
Join industry experts as they provide valuable information on:
-The impact of cyber attacks on businesses
-Necessary precautions to shield any organization from online predators
-Steps to mitigate damage from cyber attacks
-How increased security can improve client relations
-How to improve cyber security with minimal investment
"With cyber security breaches on the rise, we believe this webinar will be of great value for those looking to protect business operations and avoid attacks such as phishing, malware infections and DoS," said Joe DiPasquale, CEO of Regroup.
To register for the event, please visit https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/
About Regroup:
Regroup, the industry-leading provider of Emergency and Day-to-Day Notification solutions and DRI 2015 Notification System of the Year, offers easy one-click messaging to mobile phones (text/voice)
To learn more about how Regroup's Mass Notification System can provide rapid emergency communications during a crisis, as well as streamline day-to-day communications, email inquiries(at)
About PurePoint International:
Headquartered in New York City, as a mission-driven company, PurePoint International is disrupting the security market by providing affordable training and outsourced Chief Security Officer (CSO) consulting services to commercial enterprises and non-profits.
Security risks to businesses are inevitable, but the decision to learn the risks or ignore them is a choice. Everyone has a right to a safe and empowered workplace no matter how small your business is. We understand security is not your priority. Let us teach you the basics and give you a secure foundation for your business. Then as you need us, we will take care of the rest.
To learn more about how PurePoint International can make your organization safer and more secure, call (929) 800-1184 or email info(at)the-
