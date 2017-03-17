 
Industry News





Regroup Mass Notification to Attend DRJ Spring World Conference

Event is one of the largest gatherings of business continuity and disaster recovery professionals
 
 
SAN FRANCISCO - March 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Regroup, industry-leading provider of emergency and day-to-day communication solutions, announced that it will be attending the Disaster Recovery Journal Spring World Conference. The event will be held from March 26–29, 2017, in Orlando, Fla.

DRJ Spring World is a world-class event dedicated to providing in-depth insights, tools and resources for organizations looking to prepare for and better respond during a crisis. The conference will gather hundreds of business continuity professionals and experts committed to solving challenges faced in the industry.

"We, at Regroup, are looking forward to connecting with leaders in the field of business continuity," said Joe DiPasquale, CEO of Regroup. "We are positive this conference is a unique opportunity to continue to develop the right technology and thought leadership necessary to mitigate and manage business disruptions."

Regroup will be exhibiting in booth #808, welcoming those interested in knowing more about the role of mass communication in risk management and business continuity.

To learn more about Regroup's powerful notification solution, please request a demo or call 1-855-REGROUP.

About Regroup:

Regroup, the industry-leading provider of Emergency and Day-to-Day Notification solutions and DRI 2015 Notification System of the Year, offers easy one-click messaging to mobile phones (text/voice), landlines, email, social media, websites and much more. Regroup stands apart from other mass communication systems with its ease of use, automated messaging capabilities, seamless integrations, unparalleled 24/7 customer support and unlimited text/voice/email messaging.

To learn more about how Regroup's Mass Notification System can provide rapid emergency communications during a crisis, as well as streamline day-to-day communications, click http://1.regroup.com/2017-press-releases/ or email inquiries@regroup.com

