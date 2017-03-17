News By Tag
Regroup Mass Notification to Attend DRJ Spring World Conference
Event is one of the largest gatherings of business continuity and disaster recovery professionals
DRJ Spring World is a world-class event dedicated to providing in-depth insights, tools and resources for organizations looking to prepare for and better respond during a crisis. The conference will gather hundreds of business continuity professionals and experts committed to solving challenges faced in the industry.
"We, at Regroup, are looking forward to connecting with leaders in the field of business continuity,"
Regroup will be exhibiting in booth #808, welcoming those interested in knowing more about the role of mass communication in risk management and business continuity.
To learn more about Regroup's powerful notification solution, please request a demo or call 1-855-REGROUP.
About Regroup:
Regroup, the industry-leading provider of Emergency and Day-to-Day Notification solutions and DRI 2015 Notification System of the Year, offers easy one-click messaging to mobile phones (text/voice)
To learn more about how Regroup's Mass Notification System can provide rapid emergency communications during a crisis, as well as streamline day-to-day communications, click http://1.regroup.com/
