New Copper Melamine Displayware Creates Stunning Metallic-Look Displays
Copper-look displayware line includes a variety of durable pieces that make an eye-catching statement
The metallic-look Utah Copper Melamine Displayware line includes a variety of durable pieces that make an eye-catching statement—select from rectangular, round and oval platters; round bowls; round pots; and a cake dome. Use multiple pieces as a set for maximum impact or choose a single piece as an accent.
All pieces are constructed of food safe melamine, and are commercial dishwasher safe and SGS Certified.
FFR Merchandising, Inc. leads the industry in providing Total Retail Solutions® designed to increase sales, improve category management, limit shrink and reduce labor at the point of sale. These products include merchandising and loss prevention systems; label, sign and literature holders; product merchandisers and display components; as well as fresh area merchandising products, supplies and backroom organization solutions. FFR offers start-to-finish solution delivery, including consultation, design, prototyping, production, fulfillment and purchase consolidation. From the front door to the backroom, FFR provides merchandising, display, and efficiency tools for the entire store.
For more information, or to request a free 2017 FFR TOTAL RETAIL SOLUTIONS®catalog, call toll-free (800) 422-2547, or visit www.ffr.com. View the product web page at: Utah Copper Melamine Displayware (http://www.ffr.com/
