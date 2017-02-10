News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
DEI Introduces EXO Series™ Line and Hose Protection
Design Engineering offers new solution for added protection and insulation to prevent damage from direct heat to wires, hoses, and lines
The EXO Sleeve withstands up to 500°F of direct continuous heat or 2000°F intermittent heat and works as a thermal insulator for wiring, hoses and oil, brake and transmission lines. This sleeve, encapsulated with a stainless steel mesh, allows for air flow around the silicone sleeve when in direct contact with a hot surface making it excellent to use around hot exhaust systems and headers.
Sold with two feet of DEI Quick Fix Tape to seal the ends, it is available in two diameters: 3/8" I.D x 3ft (part #010872), or 1" I.D. x 3ft (part #010873).
For more information about DEI's Made in the USA EXO Sleeve, go to http://www.DesignEngineering.com, call 800-264-9472, or e-mail: Sales@DesignEngineering.com. To keep up with the very latest DEI product introductions and company news, connect on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest or subscribe to DEI's You Tube channel.
About Design Engineering, Inc.™ (DEI)
Formed in 1995, Design Engineering, Inc.™ (DEI) is a major U.S. manufacturer and supplier of high performance automotive aftermarket products selling worldwide to a large number of commercial markets – automotive and racing, V-Twin, Sportbike/Metric, ATV/UTV/Off-
Media Contact
Leslie Allen, Wildcat Communications
615-429-7965
leslieallen.wildcat@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse