 
News By Tag
* Heat Protection
* Therma
* Automotive New Product
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Automotive
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Avon Lake
  Ohio
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
16151413121110

DEI Introduces EXO Series™ Line and Hose Protection

Design Engineering offers new solution for added protection and insulation to prevent damage from direct heat to wires, hoses, and lines
 
 
Design Engineering New EXO Series Sleeve for Line and Hose Protection
Design Engineering New EXO Series Sleeve for Line and Hose Protection
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Heat Protection
Therma
Automotive New Product

Industry:
Automotive

Location:
Avon Lake - Ohio - US

Subject:
Products

AVON LAKE, Ohio - Feb. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- DEI'sEXO Series™ Sleeving has all the features of DEI's popular Fire Sleeve™with one benefit that makes it ideal for off-road racing, dirt track or extreme sports. Like the Fire Sleeve, the DEI EXO Sleeve is constructed of high-temperature resistant glass material woven into a 100% silicone sleeve.  The exception is that the EXO Sleeve has a 304 stainless steel exoskeleton exterior mesh that provides an added layer of protection to wires, lines, and hoses exposed to harsh or abrasive conditions.

The EXO Sleeve withstands up to 500°F of direct continuous heat or 2000°F intermittent heat and works as a thermal insulator for wiring, hoses and oil, brake and transmission lines. This sleeve, encapsulated with a stainless steel mesh, allows for air flow around the silicone sleeve when in direct contact with a hot surface making it excellent to use around hot exhaust systems and headers.

Sold with two feet of DEI Quick Fix Tape to seal the ends, it is available in two diameters: 3/8" I.D x 3ft (part #010872), or 1" I.D. x 3ft (part #010873).

For more information about DEI's Made in the USA EXO Sleeve, go to http://www.DesignEngineering.com, call 800-264-9472, or e-mail: Sales@DesignEngineering.com. To keep up with the very latest DEI product introductions and company news, connect on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest or subscribe to DEI's You Tube channel.

About Design Engineering, Inc.™ (DEI)
Formed in 1995, Design Engineering, Inc.™ (DEI) is a major U.S. manufacturer and supplier of high performance automotive aftermarket products selling worldwide to a large number of commercial markets – automotive and racing, V-Twin, Sportbike/Metric, ATV/UTV/Off-road, 12 Volt/Car Audio, Industrial, Marine, and Aeronautical. DEI, located in Avon Lake, OH, specializes in the development of thermal and acoustic performance products as well as cryogenic intake systems and related accessories under the CryO2™ brand, acoustical insulation, sound deadening products under the popular Boom Mat™ brand, as well and a full line of performance coolant additives under the brand Radiator Relief™.

Media Contact
Leslie Allen, Wildcat Communications
615-429-7965
leslieallen.wildcat@gmail.com
End
Source:Design Engineering Inc.
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:Heat Protection, Therma, Automotive New Product
Industry:Automotive
Location:Avon Lake - Ohio - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Design Engineering Inc. (DEI) PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 16, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share