Boom Mat Speaker Performance Kit Now Available at AutoZone®
Boom Mat's Vibration Damping Speaker Performance Kit eliminates rattles in the bass and midrange frequencies and is recommended for use around speaker mounting surfaces, doors, trunk lids or even license plates to enjoy a quieter, more comfortable vehicle interior.
Developed with an industry-leading 2mm thick,100 % pure-butyl noise constraining layer backed with a 4mil aluminum panel stiffening top skin, this Made in the USA vibration damping material can be easily installed in cars, trucks, vans, street rods, commercial vehicles to name a few applications. It's also suggested for a higher performing replacement for OEM body panel materials used in body and repair shops.
Unaffected by extreme temperatures, it adheres equally well to steel, fiberglass or plastic, can be trimmed to size and installs quickly and easily to vertical, overhead or irregular surfaces.
Tom Miller, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, says, "We are very pleased to continue to grow our product footprint at Auto Zone. In addition to the speaker performance kit Auto Zone stores also sell our speaker baffles and some DEI branded heat control products. This kit was a natural inclusion in Auto Zone's stereo in-store display."
For more information about Boom Mat's Vibration Damping & Speaker Performance Kit (part #050199), visit Auto Zone stores or www.BoomMat.com, call 1-800-264-9472 or email: Sales@DesignEngineering.com. For technical assistance with this or other Boom Mat products, please call toll-free at 800-264-9472, or e-mail: sales@BoomMat.com. To keep up with the very latest DEI and Boom Mat product introductions and company news, connect on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest or subscribe to DEI's You Tube channel.
Leslie Allen
615.429.7965
leslieallen.wildcat@
